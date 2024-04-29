Sponsored Content
What (and who) shapes the way we eat?

April 29, 2024 • 
South Carolina State Museum
SouthCarolinaStateMuseum_COLA_5.7.24.jpeg

A ticket to the event includes activities, food, and one drink voucher.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

Rising culinary star Amethyst Ganaway, renowned artist and storyteller Natalie Daise, and Columbia Poet Laureate Jennifer Bartell Boykin will join the South Carolina State Museum for Harvesting Heritage: Black Culinary Traditions in the Palmetto State on Saturday, May 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Soda Citizens can expect to:

  • Sample hors d’oeuvres, prepared by Ganaway, featuring fresh takes on South Carolina culinary traditions (think: Lowcountry shrimp toast with Lillie’s of Charleston hot sauce, Upstate peach + pea salad, and more)
  • Sip on a specialty cocktail created by COLA native Will Green
  • Enjoy discussion with Natalie Daise
  • Hear a poem reading by Jennifer Bartell Boykin
  • And more

Reserve your seat at the table

