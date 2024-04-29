What (and who) shapes the way we eat?

Rising culinary star Amethyst Ganaway, renowned artist and storyteller Natalie Daise, and Columbia Poet Laureate Jennifer Bartell Boykin will join the South Carolina State Museum for Harvesting Heritage: Black Culinary Traditions in the Palmetto State on Saturday, May 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Soda Citizens can expect to:



Sample hors d’oeuvres, prepared by Ganaway, featuring fresh takes on South Carolina culinary traditions (think: Lowcountry shrimp toast with Lillie’s of Charleston hot sauce, Upstate peach + pea salad, and more)

Sip on a specialty cocktail created by COLA native Will Green

Enjoy discussion with Natalie Daise

Hear a poem reading by Jennifer Bartell Boykin

And more

