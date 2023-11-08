Two new property developments

Work is underway in two well-trafficked spaces in the downtown area. Crews are in the process of razing the former Constan Carwash and the ground has been cleared for the new Midtown at BullStreet development. Let’s take a quick look at what’s to come.

Constan Carwash’s iconic “Auto Wash” sign that’s greeted Gervais Street drivers since the 1970s was removed and the building torn down last week. While there are no plans for the property yet, a new carwash is currently under construction beside it. The 1.88-acre site was purchased for $1.6 million and will be the new home of Time to Shine Car Wash.