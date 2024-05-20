Gamecocks women’s basketball open the season in Las Vegas

Similar to last year, the Gamecock women’s basketball team will open the 2024-25 season in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower — only this one will be the half-scale replica in Las Vegas.

The date is set for Monday, Nov. 4. when Dawn Staley’s crew will take on Michigan in the Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena marking the the first matchup with the Wolverines since 1995. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m.

Plan your trip

Round trip flights currently start at $287 out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), but if you’re looking for the all-inclusive package, the Gamecocks are offering a limited number of FAMS Travel Packages that include flights, hotels, and game tickets, starting at $3,500 for single and $5,800 for double occupancy.

This could be your first chance to see Gamecock star freshman Joyce Edwards in action, who was recently named to the FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup team.