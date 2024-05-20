6 disc golf courses in the Midlands

Allow us to spill the tee on disc golf in Columbia — a sport where time really flies. The rules are similar to golf, except you throw a disc at a target (basket).

How to play

A disc golf course typically has nine or 18 holes. You compete by throwing a disc — smaller but denser than a frisbee — from a tee pad, aiming for the basket. You throw again from where the disc landed, eventually making it into the basket.

Like golf, you tally the number of throws per round, trying to walk away with the lowest number of throws. For the official rules of the game, head to the Professional Disc Golf Association’s website.

The following disc golf courses around Columbia can be enjoyed by disc golf beginners and pros alike.

Columbia International University , 7435 Monticello Rd., Columbia | Limited access | 18 holes

This mostly wooded course is available to students and employees only. It features grass tees and DISCatcher Pro targets.

Earlewood , 1111 Parkside Dr., Columbia | Dusk until dawn | 18 holes

This partially wooded course offers a variety of shots and elevation changes. The first tee is behind the community center and next to the tennis courts.

Owens Field Park , 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd., Columbia | Dusk until dawn | 21 holes

This course requires precision, with some holes having narrow 300-foot tunnels. Online reviews say this course is “challenging, but fair.”

Satchel Ford Elementary , 5901 Satchel Ford Rd., Columbia | After school hours (3 p.m.-dark) weekdays, all day weekends + school holidays | 9 holes

This course features tight fairways with short (red) and long (black) tees. The first tee is behind the school by the basketball courts. Park by the little league ball fields near holes 8 and 9.

Seven Oaks Park , 200 Leisure Ln., Columbia | Dusk until dawn | 9 holes

This is a beginner-friendly course laid out in a lightly wooded, flat park. It has large trees and open grass fairways, making it a great place to learn the game. The long tees are grass + dirt and marked with concrete cylinders.

Southeast Park , 951 Hazelwood Rd., Columbia | Dusk until dawn | 18 holes

Enjoy a high-level course with a good mix of open and wooded fairways. It has concrete tees and DISCatcher Pro targets, making it suitable for various skill levels.

The disc golf selection at Todd and Moore. | Photo by COLAtoday

Local resources

Build your bag locally at Todd and Moore.



Putt and approach disc — $9.99 and up

Midrange — $9.99 and up

Driver — $11.99 and up

Disc bag — $14.99 and up

Franklin disc golf set — $22.99