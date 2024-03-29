Wellness

How consistent stretching can improve your well-being

March 29, 2024 • 
Two StretchLab Flexologists during an assisted stretch session.

StretchLab’s skilled Flexologists are highly trained and dedicated to helping their clients reach their goals.

Photo provided by StretchLab

It isn’t a stretch when we say everyone could benefit from assisted stretching sessions. Enter: StretchLab’s customized, one-on-one sessions at their Forest Acres location and coming-soon Lexington/Lake Murray location.

Consistent stretching sessions can help to:

  • Improve sports performance and posture
  • Reduce stress
  • Address muscle and joint pain
  • Increase range of motion and flexibility

