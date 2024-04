What’s better than retail therapy for a good cause? Join Women in Philanthropy for their annual charity bash, Power of the Purse, happening Thursday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. at 1208 Washington Place.

Get ready to bid on one-of-a-kind auction goodies, like:



Designer handbags

Vacation getaways

Restaurant packages

And more

Here’s an extra treat: Enjoy custom macarons from B.MAC Bakeshop and groove to beats by Shejay T.O., the official DJ for USC Women’s Basketball.

Snag tickets