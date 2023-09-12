Prisma Health On Call: Ask your breast cancer questions

As October draws near, you might start seeing Breast Cancer Awareness Month ads and reminders to get a mammogram pop up on your social feeds. Our pro tip: Don’t keep scrolling.

Next to skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the US. The good news: If caught early, an incredible 99% of women survive at least five years after diagnosis.

That’s why for this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health specialists who are on call and ready to answer your questions regarding breast cancer prevention, detection, surgery + reconstruction.

Think:

❓ If I don’t have a family history of breast cancer, do I really need to get a mammogram?

❓ What are the symptoms of breast cancer?

❓ If I’m diagnosed, can diet, exercise, and other lifestyle choices help?

❓ Are there any new treatments?

Submit your questions, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.

Ask the experts