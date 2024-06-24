Public works is one of those things you know about, but would have a hard time explaining in detail — just us? Okay. Well, if there are any citizens out there curious about how Public Works works in Richland County, we’re here to help — and so are they.

The Public Works Department performs daily tasks that support the infrastructural maintenance, repairs, and improvement of 836 miles on the County Road Maintenance System.

CIP resurfacing project on Hollingwood Dr. | Photo from richlandcountysc.gov

What does that look like?

Road Maintenance and Repair | Think: filling in potholes, smaller paving jobs, curb and gutter maintenance, sidewalk repairs, and more.

Drainage Maintenance | Think: clearing of pipes, reinforcing concrete in pipes, installation of drainage pipes, and more.

Traffic Control and Traffic Safety | Think: installing stop signs, speed humps, road painting, and other traffic operations.

Vegetation Maintenance | Think: trimming trees back so you can see road signs, unclogging drains, and various mowing needs.

Slope mower cutting vegetation back in Richland County | Photo via richlandcountysc.gov

Emergency Maintenance and Road Hazards | Think: time-sensitive requests, like removing any obstacles that block the flow of traffic.

Roads + Drainage – Projects Section | Think: complex, lengthy infrastructure projects that exceed repair maintenance, like addressing flooding concerns.

Capital Improvement Projects | Think: smaller sidewalk construction or road paving.

Who pays for the projects?

Funding for each project is derived from two main sources — the Road Maintenance Fee + “C” Funds (County Transportation Committee funding). The funds are collected from Richland County residents’ personal property taxes on vehicles — generating ~$6,000,000 per year — or given on a discretionary case-by-case basis for projects that meet established criteria.

City of Columbia’s Public Works

The City of Columbia’s Public Works is available to citizens who need help with or are curious about:



Forestry and beautification

Traffic engineering

Solid waste and recycling

Street Maintenance

And more

How can I submit a request?

For Richalnd County, citizens are encouraged to call (803) 576-2400 or (803) 929-6000.

For Columbia, If you need street or sidewalk maintenance, you may submit a request or contact Street Maintenance at (803) 545-3790.

After you submit a request, Street Maintenance will determine who maintains the street or sidewalk. If the City maintains it, your request will be added to the maintenance list. If not, Street Maintenance will notify SCDOT of your request and you can contact SCDOT directly at (803) 786-0128.