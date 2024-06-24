COLAtoday City Guide Live Banner
Your Ultimate Guide to Columbia  Live

How Public Works works in Richland County

Have you ever wondered what Public Works does in your county? We are providing you a quick rundown of the basic tasks this civic department completes and how to interact with it.

June 24, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
five-points-parking-lot

The development of the Five Points parking lot | Photo via City of Columbia, SC Public Works

Table of Contents
What does that look like?
Who pays for the projects?
City of Columbia's Public Works
How can I submit a request?

Public works is one of those things you know about, but would have a hard time explaining in detail — just us? Okay. Well, if there are any citizens out there curious about how Public Works works in Richland County, we’re here to help — and so are they.

The Public Works Department performs daily tasks that support the infrastructural maintenance, repairs, and improvement of 836 miles on the County Road Maintenance System.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.49.34 AM

CIP resurfacing project on Hollingwood Dr. | Photo from richlandcountysc.gov

What does that look like?

Road Maintenance and Repair | Think: filling in potholes, smaller paving jobs, curb and gutter maintenance, sidewalk repairs, and more.

Drainage Maintenance | Think: clearing of pipes, reinforcing concrete in pipes, installation of drainage pipes, and more.

Traffic Control and Traffic Safety | Think: installing stop signs, speed humps, road painting, and other traffic operations.

Vegetation Maintenance | Think: trimming trees back so you can see road signs, unclogging drains, and various mowing needs.

vegetation mowing.png

Slope mower cutting vegetation back in Richland County | Photo via richlandcountysc.gov

Emergency Maintenance and Road Hazards | Think: time-sensitive requests, like removing any obstacles that block the flow of traffic.

Roads + Drainage – Projects Section | Think: complex, lengthy infrastructure projects that exceed repair maintenance, like addressing flooding concerns.

Capital Improvement Projects | Think: smaller sidewalk construction or road paving.

Who pays for the projects?

Funding for each project is derived from two main sources — the Road Maintenance Fee + “C” Funds (County Transportation Committee funding). The funds are collected from Richland County residents’ personal property taxes on vehicles — generating ~$6,000,000 per year — or given on a discretionary case-by-case basis for projects that meet established criteria.

City of Columbia’s Public Works

The City of Columbia’s Public Works is available to citizens who need help with or are curious about:

  • Forestry and beautification
  • Traffic engineering
  • Solid waste and recycling
  • Street Maintenance
  • And more

How can I submit a request?

For Richalnd County, citizens are encouraged to call (803) 576-2400 or (803) 929-6000.

For Columbia, If you need street or sidewalk maintenance, you may submit a request or contact Street Maintenance at (803) 545-3790.

After you submit a request, Street Maintenance will determine who maintains the street or sidewalk. If the City maintains it, your request will be added to the maintenance list. If not, Street Maintenance will notify SCDOT of your request and you can contact SCDOT directly at (803) 786-0128.

Check out our other Guides
Fishing-at-Lake-Murray
Play
5 places to fish around Columbia, including rivers, lakes, and shorelines
Rivers, lakes + streams, oh my. The Midlands has some pretty great freshwater fishing spots and is only about an hour from saltwater. Reference this guide before you fish around Columbia.
June 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
2.jpeg
Play
Your how-to guide for tubing down the river in Columbia
If you’re planning a tubing trip with friends or family, this guide is for you and highlights everything you need to know about tubing down the river in Columbia
May 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 2.47.14 PM
Play
40+ great brunch restaurants to try in Columbia
Check out these brunch restaurants, cafes, and diners in Cola, serving a variety of egg dishes, mimosas, bloody marys, and more.
March 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
congaree river
Play
Hiking guide for Columbia
Check out these eight hiking trails catering to all skill levels in and around Columbia, SC, for outdoor adventures.
January 29, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC
Live
15 interesting facts about Columbia that may surprise you
We’re bringing you some interesting facts about Columbia and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
January 21, 2024
 · 
Sam
Fall's Park
Play
Hit the Road: A foodie foray road trip to Greenville, SC
We hope you’ve packed your appetite because we are taking a quick hour-and-a-half road trip to Greenville, SC, showcasing things to do, memorable eats, and accommodations with award-winning cuisines.
January 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Woman duct taping a box closed at a food drive.
Play
35+ volunteer opportunities in and around Columbia where you can lend a hand
It’s the holiday season and a perfect time to help a neighbor. This list of volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC includes everything from Sistercare to the Columbia Museum of Art.
November 17, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
iroc-david
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
November 3, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_5368
Live
A Guide to Midlands Museums
With a history dating back thousands of years, museums in the Midlands showcase the history of the area, from the earliest settlers to the the trains that transformed cities and towns.
July 19, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Live
15 Historic Street Names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
April 10, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
COLAtoday phone
Good news for Columbia.
Get the best local news & events sent to your inbox each morning, for free.