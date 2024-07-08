Your business resource guide for Columbia

Calling all entrepreneurs. Do you have a concept for a business but are unsure how to get your career off the ground, need to finalize your business plan, or need to know how to get a license?

Well, good news. Columbia ranked No. 16 on Wallet Hub’s 2024 Best & Worst Places to Start a Career list, taking into account 180 cities job-market saturation, housing affordability, and commuter-friendliness.

Regardless of your current situation or business model, the City of Columbia has many resources available to help you get started and offers support along the way.

Start here

Register

If you’ve already registered your business , apply for a license

, apply for a Read through its Welcome Packet

Get plugged in locally

If you’re looking to start a local business, you aren’t alone. Tons of local entrepreneurs have been in your shoes and would love to help out and network. Think of the below tips as Columbia’s own entrepreneur support groups.



Explore Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities

Join a local club

If you want to take your business to the next level + work toward becoming a Fortune 500 company, get involved with this

Attend community events

Find local financial resources

Apply for a commercial loan

Explore potential grants

If you’re looking for a more inclusive, step-by-step guide, here’s an all-inclusive resource to starting a business in SC, or check out SC Business One Stop.