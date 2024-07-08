Your business resource guide for Columbia

Calling all entrepreneurs. Do you have a concept for a business but are unsure how to get your career off the ground, need to finalize your business plan, or need to know how to get a license?
Well, good news. Columbia ranked No. 16 on Wallet Hub’s 2024 Best & Worst Places to Start a Career list, taking into account 180 cities job-market saturation, housing affordability, and commuter-friendliness.
Regardless of your current situation or business model, the City of Columbia has many resources available to help you get started and offers support along the way.
Start here
- Register your business with South Carolina.
- If you’ve already registered your business, apply for a license within the City of Columbia.
- Read through its Welcome Packet for new businesses — it will give you an overview of what to expect after applying for a business license, help you understand taxes, and more.
Get plugged in locally
If you’re looking to start a local business, you aren’t alone. Tons of local entrepreneurs have been in your shoes and would love to help out and network. Think of the below tips as Columbia’s own entrepreneur support groups.
- Explore Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities website.
- Join a local club or association.
- If you want to take your business to the next level + work toward becoming a Fortune 500 company, get involved with this Columbia-based collaborative partnership.
Attend community events
- Attend events, like 1 Million Cups, or join + attend our city’s many Chambers of Commerce. Fun fact: the Columbia Chamber of Commerce has operated in Columbia for over 120 years.
- Pro tip — Richland Library hosts various events that cater to entrepreneurs.
Find local financial resources
- Apply for a commercial loan.
- Explore potential grants.
If you’re looking for a more inclusive, step-by-step guide, here’s an all-inclusive resource to starting a business in SC, or check out SC Business One Stop.