COLAtoday City Guide Work Banner
Your Ultimate Guide to Columbia  Work

Your business resource guide for Columbia

An all-inclusive guide to business resources if you’re looking to start a business in Columbia

July 8, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House

Columbia is ranked as one of the best places to start a career in the nation. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
Start here
Get plugged in locally
Attend community events
Find local financial resources

Calling all entrepreneurs. Do you have a concept for a business but are unsure how to get your career off the ground, need to finalize your business plan, or need to know how to get a license?

Well, good news. Columbia ranked No. 16 on Wallet Hub’s 2024 Best & Worst Places to Start a Career list, taking into account 180 cities job-market saturation, housing affordability, and commuter-friendliness.

Regardless of your current situation or business model, the City of Columbia has many resources available to help you get started and offers support along the way.

Start here

  • Register your business with South Carolina.
  • If you’ve already registered your business, apply for a license within the City of Columbia.
  • Read through its Welcome Packet for new businesses — it will give you an overview of what to expect after applying for a business license, help you understand taxes, and more.

Get plugged in locally

If you’re looking to start a local business, you aren’t alone. Tons of local entrepreneurs have been in your shoes and would love to help out and network. Think of the below tips as Columbia’s own entrepreneur support groups.

  • Explore Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities website.
  • Join a local club or association.
  • If you want to take your business to the next level + work toward becoming a Fortune 500 company, get involved with this Columbia-based collaborative partnership.

Attend community events

Find local financial resources

If you’re looking for a more inclusive, step-by-step guide, here’s an all-inclusive resource to starting a business in SC, or check out SC Business One Stop.

Check out our other Guides
five-points-parking-lot
Live
How Public Works works in Richland County
Have you ever wondered what Public Works does in your county? We are providing you a quick rundown of the basic tasks this civic department completes and how to interact with it.
June 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_6322
Play
Tee it up at these Columbia golf courses
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or the next Tiger Woods, these 22 golf courses in Cola are sure to make for a good round.
June 24, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Fishing-at-Lake-Murray
Play
5 places to fish around Columbia, including rivers, lakes, and shorelines
Rivers, lakes + streams, oh my. The Midlands has some pretty great freshwater fishing spots and is only about an hour from saltwater. Reference this guide before you fish around Columbia.
June 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
2.jpeg
Play
Your how-to guide for tubing down the river in Columbia
If you’re planning a tubing trip with friends or family, this guide is for you and highlights everything you need to know about tubing down the river in Columbia
May 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 2.47.14 PM
Play
40+ great brunch restaurants to try in Columbia
Check out these brunch restaurants, cafes, and diners in Cola, serving a variety of egg dishes, mimosas, bloody marys, and more.
March 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
congaree river
Play
Hiking guide for Columbia
Check out these eight hiking trails catering to all skill levels in and around Columbia, SC, for outdoor adventures.
January 29, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC
Live
15 interesting facts about Columbia that may surprise you
We’re bringing you some interesting facts about Columbia and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
January 21, 2024
 · 
Sam
Fall's Park
Play
Hit the Road: A foodie foray road trip to Greenville, SC
We hope you’ve packed your appetite because we are taking a quick hour-and-a-half road trip to Greenville, SC, showcasing things to do, memorable eats, and accommodations with award-winning cuisines.
January 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Woman duct taping a box closed at a food drive.
Play
35+ volunteer opportunities in and around Columbia where you can lend a hand
It’s the holiday season and a perfect time to help a neighbor. This list of volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC includes everything from Sistercare to the Columbia Museum of Art.
November 17, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
iroc-david
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
November 3, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
COLAtoday phone
Good news for Columbia.
Get the best local news & events sent to your inbox each morning, for free.