Ready, set, relax: 4 local spas for a self care day in Columbia, SC

Whether you’re looking for results-driven skincare, relaxing body treatments, or want to sweat it out in the sauna, we’ve rounded up four local spas to check out.

March 13, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
An esthetician with a client at The Beautique in Columbia, SC.

Set aside some time for yourself at one of these local spas.

Photo by @thebeautiqueskinco

It’s time to start budgeting for self-care for some well-deserved relaxation. Check out these four local spas for a self care-centered day in Soda City.

  • The Beautique | 701 Whaley St. | From in-depth custom facials to quick express services like the Lift + Sculpt, body treatments, and more, spend the day relaxing at The Beautique. Bonus: Check out their sister location, The Skinhouse, if you’re looking for group services.
  • Shvaas Spa | 1716 Main St. | This spa takes a holistic approach to everyday wellness. Guests can spend time in the Salt Cave, The Meditation Zen Den, Infrared Sauna — or all of the above when you book a Spa Day.
  • Soak Day Spa | 3405 Forest Dr. | Soak offers a variety of spa packages including massages, facials, nail care, catered meals, and more, as well as single spa services.
  • Spa 131 |131 State St., West Columbia | Spend the day enjoying self care services like facials and targeted massages, then get ready for a night-out at the Makeup Bar.

Looking for a way to enhance your everyday wellness? Try integrating financial wellness into your routine to improve financial health, relieve money-related stress, and create a budget for your next spa day.

Add financial self-care to your routine

