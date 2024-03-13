Ready, set, relax: 4 local spas for a self care day in Columbia, SC
Whether you’re looking for results-driven skincare, relaxing body treatments, or want to sweat it out in the sauna, we’ve rounded up four local spas to check out.
It’s time to start budgeting for self-care for some well-deserved relaxation. Check out these four local spas for a self care-centered day in Soda City.
- The Beautique | 701 Whaley St. | From in-depth custom facials to quick express services like the Lift + Sculpt, body treatments, and more, spend the day relaxing at The Beautique. Bonus: Check out their sister location, The Skinhouse, if you’re looking for group services.
- Shvaas Spa | 1716 Main St. | This spa takes a holistic approach to everyday wellness. Guests can spend time in the Salt Cave, The Meditation Zen Den, Infrared Sauna — or all of the above when you book a Spa Day.
- Soak Day Spa | 3405 Forest Dr. | Soak offers a variety of spa packages including massages, facials, nail care, catered meals, and more, as well as single spa services.
- Spa 131 |131 State St., West Columbia | Spend the day enjoying self care services like facials and targeted massages, then get ready for a night-out at the Makeup Bar.
