Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops

For richer or pour over, Soda City’s coffee shops are what keep us going in the morning. Let’s just say, we know our coffee like we know our sugary carbonated drinks.

The Capital City has no shortage of masterful baristas, aromatic roasts, and foamy lattes. But if you’re having trouble deciding on a spot, gather some brews clues with our guide to some of the best coffee shops in Columbia.

Pro tip: If you need to refine your order, review the different kinds of coffee before stepping up to the counter.

There’s great chai and plenty of spaces to work at Piecewise. | Photo by COLAtoday

Specialty drinks

Azalea Coffee Bar , Devine District | This coffee shop sources coffee and tea from female producers and you won’t want to miss its iced coffee flights that include four of its specialty drinks for $18.

Indah Coffee , Cottontown | If you haven’t already, check out Indah’s summer drink menu and stay up to date on its seasonal coffee offerings.

Piecewise Coffee Co. , Cayce | Try Piecewise Coffee Co.’s summer sips . Try this: The Yabba Dabba Brew is a cereal-milk inspired treat in iced latte form.

You’ll love the coffee and bites available at Drip Coffee in Five Points. | Photo by Drip Coffee

Roasts to boast

Drip Coffee , Five Points District | Drip Coffee just recently turned 12 years old and sometimes hosts hot dog eating contests at its neighboring Scoopy Doo Gelato Shop .

Immaculate Consumption , Downtown Columbia | Enjoy the chill atmosphere and a cup of joe at a coffee shop that has been a part of the Cola community for over 20 years.

The inside of smallSUGAR | Photo by @smallsugarsc

Best bites

Madrigal Cafe & Restaurant , USC campus | Order one of Magrigal’s unfiltered Turkish teas alongside a dish from its large menu, inspired by the Renaissance period.

PJ’s Coffee , Elgin | At PJ’s you’ll find a diverse range of hot and iced beverages made with an original cold brew, brewed daily using a special cold-drip process.

smallSUGAR , The Vista | City editor Sam here. One of my favorite lattes in Columbia is the iced vanilla latte with oat milk from smallSUGAR. Pro tip: order the smallSUGAR breakfast for a filling, yet fresh, meal.

Where to write your novel

Cool Beans Coffee Co. , USC Campus | Serving up coffee since 1997, Cool Beans is an independent, local coffee shop located next door to USC. We bet you’ll hear some stories that will inspire your next local novel.

Higher Grounds , Downtown Columbia | Higher Grounds books + beans was created in 2008 as an outreach of First Baptist Church and we recommend coming here if you need a quite place to work, think, or write.

An iced coffee from Loveland Coffee’s kiosk. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Events and pop ups

Curiosity Coffee Bar , North Main | Curiosity, coined as a neighborhood hangout, seeks to connect people through good times and good vibes, showcasing a curated selection of ethically-sourced coffees from various roasters. Be on the lookout for upcoming events, as its also collabs with local musicians and artists.

Loveland Coffee , Irmo | Have a local event you’d like included on its calendar? Submit it here . Also, enjoy Loveland Coffee either from its brick and mortar location or from its drive-thru kiosk , located a hop and a skip down the road.

On-the-go joe

Clutch Coffee Bar , Forest Acres area | Originally based in North Carolina, Clutch Coffee Bar come to Cola about a year ago to offer Soda Citizens a quick, high quality, drive-thru experience.

Scooter’s , Various locations | Newest to town, the 700-sqft Scooter’s drive-thru just opened in northeast Columbia. More locations are to follow .

Plenty of outlets and internet connection

Blūm Coffee , Devine District | Tables and small dividers line the back wall of Blum, creating one of the best conducive environments to work. Pro tip: order the iced chai tea latte.

Knowledge Perk , BullStreet District | Knowledge Perk recently opened in the W.B. Smith Whaley House. Recap the project and go to the large coffee shop and see it for yourself.

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea , Downtown Columbia | Open seven days a week, and located near USC’s campus, Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea is a go-to spot for working. Try This: order the French Vietnamese Au Lait — a blend of Sweetwaters’ dark roasted French chicory coffee & sweetened condensed milk for a flavorful Asian finish to a French coffee.

The Hideout in WeCo + Palate are located across from Brookland on State St. | Photo by the COLAtoday team

The Hideout in WeCo , West Columbia | With seating on the main floor, upstairs, and on both front and back patios, this will be the perfect location for a quick coffee date + bite to eat. Pro tip: Park behind the coffee shop and walk through the alley if parking is full out front.

Tribal Coffee , Irmo | Tribal Coffee is all about community and encourages conversation. With tons of comfortable seating options, this would be a good place to sip and chat for a bit.

In-house roasted beans

American Patriot Coffee Company , Camden | American Patriot Coffee Company roasts its coffee multiple times a week to make sure it’s fresh and sources its beans from Balzac Brothers in Charleston. Click on each bag for more information about each roast.

Bart’s Crazy Good Coffee , Chapin | Try This: Order your favorite coffee order as a milkshake. Shop its wholesale, decaf, and signature coffees.

Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee & Tea Co. , West Columbia | Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee works closely with farmers to ensure freshness and you can browse through its blends and beans here.