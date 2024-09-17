Fall events happening around the Midlands

Ready for sweater weather, Columbia? From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to apple picking and German beer celebrations, fall is one of our favorite seasons in the Soda City.

Get ready to come alive — or play dead at a fall-tastic haunted house like Deceased Farm — with this guide featuring 40+ fall events happening now through November.

Spend the night on State Street at Fall Back Fest. Photo provided by West Columbia

Festivals

Columbia’s 37th Annual Greek Festival | Thursday, Sept. 19-Sunday, Sept. 22 | Times vary | Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church | Free | Enjoy the music, atmosphere, food + drink, and learn a little about Greece.

Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture | Saturday, Sept. 21 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m. | Mann-Simons Site | Free | This one-day festival by Historic Columbia features headliner Sunshine Anderson, live entertainment, artist demos, historic storytelling, and vendors.

Fall Literary Festival 2024 | Sept. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 23 | Times vary | Capstone Hall and All Good Books | Free admission | Join acclaimed authors Jesmyn Ward, Cinelle Barnes, and Walter Mosley for readings, Q+As, and book signings during the USC’s annual literary festival.

Palmetto Peanut Boil | Saturday, Sept. 28 | 12-6 p.m. | 2900 block of Devine Street | Free | Highlighting the best of the best cooks and recipes in SC, the competition features teams vying for the honor of the championship trophy and bragging rights for another year.

Harvest Festival at The FARM 1780 | Saturday, Sept. 28 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | The FARM 1780, Lexington, SC | $20+ per vehicle | Celebrate fall with family-friendly activities, including a you-pick pumpkin patch, a children’s play area, and food from local vendors.

Carolina Food Truck Festival | Sunday, Sept. 29 | 12-9 p.m. | South Carolina State Fair | $20+ | A tasty adventure featuring a variety of delicious cuisines on wheels

Midlands Plant & Flower Festival | Friday–Sunday, Oct. 4–6 | Times vary | South Carolina State Farmers Market’s | Free admission | Explore a wide selection of plants and flowers at the annual fall festival.

Cayce Fall Fest | Saturday, Oct. 5 | 12–6 p.m. | Granby Gardens Park, Cayce | Free admission | Celebrate with live music, a DJ, great food and beverages, and a kid’s area featuring face painters, a petting zoo, inflatables, and more at this family-friendly event.

JerryFest | Sunday, Oct. 6 | 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. | Five Points | Free admission | Celebrate Jerry Garcia with live music on two stages.

South Carolina State Fair | Wednesday, Oct. 9-Sunday, Oct. 20 | Times vary | South Carolina State Fairgrounds | $10+ | Celebrate the history, culture, and charm of all 46 counties — bringing everything from the mountains to the coast to life over 12 exciting days.

Fall Festival at Corley Mill House & Gardens | Sunday, Oct. 13 | 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Corley Mill House & Gardens, Lexington | Free admission | Explore crafts, vendors, family activities, live entertainment, candy, prizes, and more at this free, family-friendly fall festival in Lexington.

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival | Friday, Oct. 18-Saturday, Oct. 19 | 12 p.m. | Main Street | Free | Celebrate the 34th annual festival with live music from Big Freedia, kicking off with a night parade on Friday.

Southeast Crab Feast Fall | Saturday, Oct. 19 | 2 p.m. | Saluda Shoals Park | $17.50-$50 | Savor an all-you-can-eat blue crab feast featuring fresh seafood, and music.

The 2nd Annual Capital City Blues Festival | Saturday, Oct. 19 | 7 p.m. | The Township Auditorium | $55+ | Featuring celebrated blues artists like King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, FPJ & J-Wonn.

Jam Room Music Festival 2024 | Saturday, Oct. 26 | 12-10 p.m. | 1400 Block of Main Street | Free | Rock out to 10 bands on two stages featuring headliners Real Estate, of Montreal, and Ted Leo and the Pharmacists.

Fall Back Fest | Friday, Nov. 1 | Times vary | State Street, West Columbia | Free admission | Enjoy live music, art, food, and drinks at the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest in West Columbia.

Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival | Friday, Nov. 1-Sunday, Nov. 3 | Richland Creek Farms, Ward | $5-$10 | Experience historic farm life at a fall festival featuring antique machinery, traditional crafts, and activities for all ages.

Do you dare get lost in the sheet maze at The Dark Castle? Photo by The Dark Castle

Haunted houses

Deceased Farm | Friday, Sept. 13-Saturday, Nov. 2 | 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington, SC | $30+ | This haunted attraction features six terrifying buildings, creepy cornfields, and outdoor scare zones.

The Dark Castle | Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Nov. 2 | 2076 Highway Church Rd., Elgin, SC | $18+ | Features a haunted house, an eerie outdoor trail, a zombie survival challenge, and much more.

Terror Falls Haunted Farm | Friday, Oct. 6-Saturday, Oct. 28 | 370 Mack St., Gaston, SC | $20 | Includes four attractions: Meemaw’s Bed and Breakfast, Terror Trail, Terror Falls Hospital, and “Carnevil” of Souls.

Trunk or Treat with Historic Columbia. Photo by Historic Columbia

Halloween happenings

Dark History Tour | Throughout October | 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | South Carolina State Museum | Included with admission | Explore infamous tales of South Carolina’s history on this self-guided tour, featuring legends, catacombs, and Gullah Geechee folklore.

Monster Mash Family Party and Dance | Friday, Oct. 11 | 6-9 p.m. | Seven Oaks Park | $28 | Revel in a ghoulishly good time with dinner, dancing, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, games, a photo booth, and goody bags at this spooktacular Halloween event for the whole family.

Boo at the Zoo | Friday, Oct. 18-Wednesday, Oct. 30 | Riverbanks Zoo | $18 | Stroll through the animal exhibits at this Halloween event with trick-or-treat stations and haunted carousel rides.

Halloween at the Park: Trick or Treat Trail and Carnival | Friday, Oct. 25 | 6–8:30 p.m. | Crooked Creek Park, Chapin | $5–$20 | Try the trick-or-treat trail, glow party, food trucks, games, and a hayride at this fun-filled event.

Dracula: Ballet with a Bite | Friday, Oct. 25 + Saturday, Oct. 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Koger Center for the Arts | $35–$60 | Experience the allure of Count Dracula in this thrilling ballet adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic.

Nightmare in Elmwood 5K | Saturday, Oct. 26 | Elmwood Park | Free | Run through the historic Elmwood neighborhood with haunted surprises along the course.

Halloween at Hogwarts | Sunday, Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. | Koger Center for the Arts | $12.50+ | Try this family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring hair-raising classical favorites and music from the Harry Potter films at this magical concert.

Trunk or Treat | Monday, Oct. 28 | 5:30–7 p.m. | Robert Mills House & Gardens | Free | Join Historic Columbia for a safe +fun Halloween experience with candy, games, costume awards, and prizes for the best-decorated trunks.

Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine Street hosts the annual Oktoberfest event. Photo by COLAtoday

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest at Bierkeller | Sept. 20–22, Sept. 27–29, Oct. 4–6 | Times vary | Bierkeller | Prices vary | Enjoy traditional brews and hearty menu options at Bierkeller’s three-weekend Oktoberfest celebration along the canal.

Dalesfest at The Dales Biergarten & Bottle Shoppe | Saturday, Sept. 21 | Times vary | The Dales Biergarten & Bottle Shoppe | Prices vary | Start with a morning 5K benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, then enjoy beer, wine, live music, and food trucks at Dalesfest.

Oktoberfest at Fort Jackson | Friday, Sept. 27 | Times vary | Fort Jackson | Prices vary | Begin with a mile-long Volksmarch before enjoying German beer, live music, vendors, and games for all ages at Fort Jackson’s Oktoberfest.

Oktoberfest at Columbia Craft | Saturday, Sept. 28 | Times vary | Columbia Craft Brewing Company | Prices vary | Tap into Columbia Craft brews on the rooftop patio during their Oktoberfest celebration; more details to come soon.

Axes & Ale at Savage Craft | Saturday, Sept. 28 | Times vary | Savage Craft Ale Works | Prices vary | Experience a German-style beer garden with axe throwing, jousting exhibitions, and plenty of ale at Savage Craft’s Axes & Ale event.

Oktoberfest at Steel Hands | Friday, Oct. 4 | Times vary | Steel Hands Brewing | Price of purchase | Dance to polka music, try the Festbier, traditional German bites, and have fun with spirited competitions.

Newberry Oktoberfest | Saturday, Oct. 5 | 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Historic Downtown Newberry | Free | Celebrate German heritage with art, entertainment, and children’s activities at Newberry’s largest festival.

Oktoberfest Columbia | Friday–Sunday, Oct. 11–13 | Times vary | Incarnation Lutheran Church | Prices vary | Experience three days of tented biergartens, live entertainment, homemade German food, and family-friendly fun at Columbia’s original Oktoberfest.

WECO Oktoberfest | Friday–Sunday, Oct. 18–20 | Times vary | WECO Bottle & Biergarten | Prices vary | Savor German beers, local food trucks, and the cool October breeze during WECO’s annual three-day Oktoberfest.

Come on ride the train, the cow train around Clinton Sease Farm. Photo by Clinton Sease Farm

Pumpkin patches + mazes

Clinton Sease Farm | Friday, Sept. 20-Sunday, Nov. 3 | 382 Olde Farm Rd., Lexington | Times vary | Experience the “Home of the Free” corn maze, farm animals, playgrounds, wagon rides, and more.

McLeod Farms | Saturday, Oct. 5– Saturday, Nov. 9 | 29247 SC Hwy. 151, McBee | $12 (ages 10+), $10 (ages 3-9) | Navigate a sea-themed corn maze featuring Moana and Maui.

Stewart Farms | Saturday, Sept. 21–Sunday, Oct. 27 | 6600 Highway 92, Enoree | $8 (ages 6+), free (ages 5 and under) | Explore a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and wagon rides; nighttime activities include Big Boo and haunted wagon rides.

Lever Farms | Saturday, Oct. 26 | 10 a.m.–5 p.m. | 5057 SC-34, Pomaria | $10 | Shop over 20 vendors while kids enjoy farm activities, including a corn maze, wagon rides, and pumpkin picking.

