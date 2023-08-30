Live Music Venues in the Midlands

Hear that? It’s the scintillating sound of Columbia’s live music venues beckoning you to a performance you’ll never forget.

The concert scene is truly unmatched in our area — from intimate jazz lounges to grand amphitheaters, there’s a stage for any type of tune. To get to know them all, you must do three things: Put your hands in the air, wave ‘em like you just don’t care, then lay your eyes (and ears) on our guide.

Arenas/Stadiums

Colonial Life Arena | 801 Lincoln St., Columbia



Description: Colonial Life Arena is a multi-purpose arena that serves as the home for Gamecock Basketball and hosts a variety of other events, including concerts, family shows, and other entertainment.

The Name-A-Seat campaign offers three tiers of donations. | Photo by Koger Center for the Arts

Concert Halls

Harbison Theatre | 7300 College St., Irmo



Capacity: 400

Description: Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College offers programming that encourages dialogue, educates, entertains, and enriches the Midlands community.

Koger Center for the Arts | 1051 Greene St., Columbia



Capacity: 2,256

Description: The Koger Center for the Arts is known for its acoustics, opera, and ballet productions. It serves as a cultural centerpiece for USC and the Cola community. Plus, the venue is now hosting concerts on the front lawn.

New Brookland Tavern | 122 State St., West Columbia



Capacity: 300

Description: New Brookland Tavern is the oldest music club and tavern continuously operating in the Columbia area. It has been the cornerstone of the music scene in Columbia for over 20 years and offers a platform for new music and artists.

The Senate | 1022 Senate St., Columbia



Capacity: 1,200

Description: Located in the Vista, The Senate hosts nationally acclaimed acts of all genres and serves as Cola’s primary mid-size venue.

Skyline Club | 100 Lee St., West Columbia



Description: Skyline Club is Columbia’s largest country western dance hall and live country music venue. The venue is known for its live country music and giant dance floor.

The Venue | 1626 Main St., Columbia



Description: The Venue plays into the nostalgic feel of its historic Main Street location. It offers classic cocktails and features dueling piano nights and full band performances.

Township Auditorium | 1703 Taylor St., Columbia



Capacity: 3,099

Description: The Township Auditorium is a historic venue that has been a part of Cola’s culture since 1930. It hosts a variety of events, including concerts, comedy shows, and theatrical performances.

USC School of Music | 813 Assembly St., Columbia



Capacity: Varies by hall

Description: The USC School of Music offers a variety of performance spaces, including the Koger Center for the Arts and the School of Music Recital Hall. These venues host student recitals, faculty performances, and guest artist concerts.

Nashville Nights are a hit every summer at Steel Hands Brewery. | Photo by Steel Hands Brewery Photo provided by Steel Hands Brewing

Outdoor Settings

Ice House Amphitheater | 107 W. Main St., Lexington



Capacity: 900

Description: Located in the heart of Lexington, the Ice House Amphitheater is a community gathering place that hosts a variety of events, including concerts, festivals, and movies. The venue offers a family-friendly atmosphere and is a cornerstone for local entertainment.

Market on Main | 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia



Description: The outdoor stage features live music in front of the big screen, indoor and outdoor seating, a bar, and a one-of-a-kind outdoor venue in the shadow of the State House.

Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater | Center of Doko Meadows Park, Blythewood



Capacity: Ground-level seating for 2,000 people

Description: The Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater is an open-air, outdoor performing arts venue located in the center of Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood. The amphitheater features a large stage that is regularly used for concerts and festivals.

Savage Craft Ale Works | 430 Center St., West Columbia, SC



Description: In addition to the brews and food, Savage Craft also features a beer garden that frequently hosts both national and local live music acts on its outdoor stage.

Steel Hands Brewing | 2350 Foreman St., Cayce



Description: Steel Hands Brewing offers live music on their outdoor patio, inviting guests to set up lawn chairs and blankets in their beer garden. The venue hosts Nashville Nights every Friday during the summer, featuring Nashville singer/songwriters.

Intimate Spaces

The Aristocrat | 1001 Washington St., Columbia



Description: The Aristocrat is a cocktail bar in the Vista with a focus on live jazz music.

Chayz Lounge | 607 Meeting St., West Columbia



Description: Chayz Lounge is an intimate venue that offers an up-close experience with the finest local and national talents. The venue is designed for those who love jazz, soul, and R&B with events that consistently sell out.

The Joint at 1710 | 1710 Main St., Columbia



Description: Crafted after traditional Jazz Halls popular in the 1940s, The Joint at 1710 is set in the 1700 block in the Main Street District. The bands perform in the front window, so you can get a little preview that will draw you in.

Jake’s back patio regularly hosts live music for the college crowd. | Photo by COLAtoday

Restaurants/Bars/Cafes

Art Bar | 1211 Park St., Columbia



Description: Art Bar is a 21+ bar that caters to Cola’s alternative crowd. The Vista establishment offers a variety of entertainment options throughout the week. From live music on Saturday nights to open mic comedy and karaoke, Art Bar provides an eclectic mix of activities for Soda Citizens.

Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor | 710 Meeting St., West Columbia, SC 29169



Description: Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor is a unique music venue that offers a cozy setting for live music, particularly bluegrass and acoustic shows. The venue also offers music lessons and has a shop for musical instruments. Bring your own instrument, many of the jam sessions are open.

Foxfield Bar and Grille | 406 Howard St., Columbia



Description: Foxfield Bar and Grille is a dive bar located in the Rosewood neighborhood that regularly hosts live music in the backyard patio area.

Jake’s Bar & Grill | 2112 Devine St., Columbia



Description: Jake’s Bar & Grill hosts live music on the back deck and was voted “Most dog-friendly restaurant in Columbia.” Fun fact: It was formerly home to Rockaway’s, Columbia’s premiere music venue for nearly two decades.

Tin Roof | 1022 Senate St., Columbia

