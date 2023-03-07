COLAtoday’s 2023 festival and annual events bracket

Friendly competition, anyone?

With the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments just around the corner, we’re joining the fun of bracket competitions with a face-off of our own. Not a sports fan? No worries. Our bracket will focus on a hot topic among locals. Last year, y’all helped us name the best brewery: Savage Craft Ale Works. Now, we need your help to decide Cola’s best festival or annual event.

In order to get our initial lineup of eight contestants, we want to know your favorite festivals and annual events around town. Tell us with this survey + stay tuned to learn how to participate in the tournament.