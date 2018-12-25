From our family to yours…

Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning? It was amazing as a kid (and celebrating with kids) but as an adult, it’s a rare day to wake up knowing you have an entire day with nothing else to do other than spending time with people you love. No meetings, no errands, no deadlines – just coffee, gift giving + quality time.

We appreciate you starting each day with us. Our goal is to help you connect with your community daily, and we couldn’t do what we do without the support of our readers. Your support is the ultimate gift. 🙌

In lieu of our normal news + events section, we’re leaving with you a quick Christmas note so you can get back to the holiday. We hope today you’ll spend time reflecting on the year past + enjoying time with your loved ones.

👫 People. Celebrate today with the ones you love. Do a puzzle, play a game or just sit with some local coffee. Need conversation inspiration? Story Corps has put together a guide of meaningful questions that inspire good conversations. Start asking here.

🎁 Giving. Gifts + service to others. Reflect on what has been given to you this year + how you can give back in 2019.

⏰ Time. Go for a run, read a book, spend an extra few minutes in bed, or take a hot bath. You deserve it. Here is a guide of local trails if you want to get outside today.

And, if you’re humble-bragging to your relatives about Columbia around the dinner table today, send them our 48-hour guide to our city. We have a lot to be grateful for here in the 803.

