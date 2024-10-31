Late night food in the Soda City

We’ve all been there. You’re leaving a late-night show or wrapping up a night on the town, and the midnight munchies hit. But it seems like the lights are off and the grills are cold at all your favorite restaurants.

Well, that’s not quite true — because there are definitely joints that cater to nighttime eaters with late-night meals of everything from pizza to burgers to falafel. Save this list for the next time you’ve got an after-hours craving.

Dragon Room’s late night menu comes in small plates. Photo via @thedragonroomsc

Eclectic eats

929 Kitchen | Open until 12 a.m. Thursday-Saturday

This spot offers a fusion of Korean flavors in the heart of Columbia, with dishes like bulgogi bowls and kimchi fries.

Boku | Open until 1 a.m.

An Asian-fusion restaurant, Boku serves sushi, ramen, and late-night cocktails perfect for those out on the Vista.

The Dragon Room | Tuesday-Thursday until 12 a.m. + Friday and Saturday 2 a.m.

A stylish lounge known for its creative cocktails, this Vista spot offers a cool space for late-night gatherings with shareable dishes to keep you fueled.

Falafel King by Bombay Grill | Open until 2 a.m.

With a menu that fuses Mediterranean and Indian flavors, this Five Points spot has options like spicy chicken shawarma and vegetarian options like falafel wraps.

Insomnia Cookies | Open until 3 a.m.

In addition to the monster cookies, Insomnia serves cupcakes and ice cream to conquer your late night sweet tooth.

Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe | Open until 1 a.m. on Friday + Saturday

From cake slices to milkshakes, Kaminsky’s is the go-to spot for indulging in sweets well into the night.

Tio’s Mexican Cafe | Open until 11:30 p.m. Thursday-SaturdayLocated across from the Historic Horseshoe at USC, is a great “chips on the table” spot to conquer that hunger with the help of some queso.

Village Idiot Pizza has been a Five Points institution for over 30 years. Photo provided by Village Idiot Pizza

Grab a slice

Eddie’s Calzones | Open until 4 a.m.

Located in Five Points, Eddie’s is the go-to spot for a calzone after you’ve been out at the bars or are just getting off work.

Village Idiot Five Points | Five Points location open until 12 a.m.

Squeeze in a booth for a late night slice at this longtime Five Points favorite.

Have your Psycho Burger with a side of Wednesday night karaoke. Photo by COLAtoday

Bar food

Art Bar | Kitchen open until 12 a.m.

Settle in amongst the robots to chow down on everything from burgers to chicken tenders and wings.

Bar None | Open until 4 a.m.

A favorite among the service industry and a Five Points staple, this is a great spot to share cheese fries with friends and fill up on the Five Points Special.

Henry’s Bar and Grill | Open until 2 a.m.

The burgers are always great, but City Editor David’s go-to is the club sandwich with fries.

Home Team BBQ | Open until 12 p.m.

A popular spot for BBQ lovers, Home Team offers Southern classics like pulled pork and smoked wings that satisfy late-night cravings.

Goat’s | Open until 12 p.m.

Sometimes that craving for lobster mac and cheese hits later in the evening. Good thing Goat’s has you covered.

Jack Brown’s Burgers | Open until 2 a.m.

The Five Points burger joint serves up its signature burgers late into the night.

Nightcaps | Open until 2 a.m.

If you’re not ordering the cheese sticks , then what are you doing?

The Grand on Main | Open until 1 a.m. on the weekends

A Main Street destination with a vintage bowling alley, self-serve taproom, and American classics, perfect for a stylish late-night hang.

Salty Nut Cafe | Open until 1 a.m.

Located near USC, Salty Nut serves classic American fare in a relaxed bar setting, a local favorite among college students. Feel free to throw those peanut shells on the ground.

Transmission Arcade | Open until 12 a.m. Sunday-Tuesday + 2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday

Named Columbia’s best late night spot by Free Times readers, the downtown arcade is a great spot to bring a group of friends for a late dinner or pick it up to-go.