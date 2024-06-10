Columbia’s guide to commemorate Juneteenth and the SC Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Wednesday, June 19 is Juneteenth. The holiday, also referred to as Emancipation Day, celebrates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation + commemorates the liberation of enslaved people throughout the US.

Every year, Columbia hosts the SC Juneteenth Freedom Festival (SCJFF) and we’re breaking down how you can get involved leading up to the festival, taking place this weekend.

Event lineup

SCJFF Money Money Tuesday | Tuesday, June 11 | 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | 6319 N. Main St., Columbia | Free | The SCJFF has partnered with local financial professionals to provide financial advice.

The SC Juneteenth Black Historical Film Showcase: “Mosiah the Movie” | Wednesday, June 12 | 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | 6319 N. Main St., Columbia | Donations welcome | Director Jirard Brown will host a Q+A after the film.

SC Juneteenth Freedom Fest Night Parade | Friday, June 14 | 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Main Street | $1-$25 | The parade will feature floats, bikes, motorcades, jeeps, walkers, and school teams.

The 8th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival | Saturday, June 15 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | 421 Bush River Rd., Columbia | Free | The festival will showcase live performances, vendors, food trucks, local artists, kid-friendly activities, and music.

Want more details? Follow Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Instagram.