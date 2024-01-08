Culture

Asked: Your 2024 local predictions

Peer into the future and use your knowledge of our city to predict what will happen in 2024.

January 8, 2024 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
A crystal ball sits on a green table with two candlesticks and seven tarot cards arranged around it.

What’s new on the Cola skyline? | Photo by COLAtoday team

Photo by cottonbro studio via Pexels

Gaze into your crystal ball and tell us... what’s in the cards for Columbia in 2024?

That’s what we’re asking you, our readers, to tell us. On our list of questions for 2024 predictions, we’re wondering:

  • Will the Gamecocks make the 12-team College Football Playoff?
  • Will it snow this year?
  • When will our temperatures hit 90° again?
  • Will Taylor Swift announce a surprise concert here?
  • Will one of our commodes be a contender for the Best Bathroom awards?

Got any other predictions for us? Please take our survey. Regardless of what 2024 has in store, we’re looking forward to seeing what happens. All we know for sure is that we’ll be there to keep you updated on what’s to come.

