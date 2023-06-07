Plan ahead for these summer events in Columbia, SC

Table of Contents
The beginning of summer is officially two weeks away, and we’re here to share some exciting events to help you plan ahead. From Columbia’s Fashion Week to strolls around the historic Horseshoe led by naturalist Rudy Mancke, we’ve curated a list of nine occasions to mark on your calendar.
June
- Columbia Fashion Week | Tuesday, June 20-Sunday, June 25 | Various locations | Free + paid events | This week-long fashion celebration features a lineup of exciting events and shows that highlight the industry’s finest, including emerging designers and established fashion icons.
- The Nature of Summer with Rudy Mancke | Tuesday, June 20 | University of South Carolina McKissick Museum 816 Bull St. Columbia | Free | Join USC’s Naturalist-in-Residence Rudy Mancke to learn about the seasonal changes that accompany the summer solstice.
- 7th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival | Saturday, June 17 | 1:30 - 9:30 p.m. | Segra Park 1640 Freed St., Columbia | Free | This afternoon celebration features live music, food vendors, games, and guest speakers.
July
- 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray | Saturday, July 1 | 12 p.m. | 1797 North Lake Dr., Lexington | Free | View a patriotic boat parade from the park sites at Lake Murray Dam and the state’s largest fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. Pro tip: The fireworks show is synchronized to music when you turn your radio to B106.7.
- Fireworks with the Phil | Tuesday, July 4 | 6:30 p.m. | Segra Park 1640 Freed St., Columbia | $10 | Sit back and enjoy a spectacular display of fireworks illuminating Columbia’s skyline while the SC Philharmonic performs in the stadium’s infield.
- Southeast Crab Feast | Saturday, July 8 | 1 p.m. | Saluda Shoals Park 5605 Old Bush River Rd., Columbia | $15 Experience the rich Low Country Coastal Heritage with an outdoor cooking event featuring all-you-can-eat fresh Blue Crabs, fish and chips, live music, and a family-friendly environment. Indulge in the flavors of fresh seafood while enjoying a fun-filled day for the whole family.
August
- Hot Summer’s Night 5k | Saturday, Aug. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | 2515 Devine St., Columbia | $28 | Register early for this road race through Columbia’s historic neighborhoods.
- Soda City Comic Convention 2023 | Saturday, Aug. 19-Sunday, Aug. 20 | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia | The 8th annual Comic Con is back, showcasing the best in comics, toys, cosplay, gaming, and artists in the Midlands.
- For the Love of Hops Craft Beer Festival | Saturday, August 26 | 6 p.m. | Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St., Lexington | $30 | Price includes unlimited samplings of over 50 different craft beers from North and South Carolina, live music, and a souvenir sampling glass.