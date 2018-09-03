What is Labor Day, anyway?

Happy Labor Day, Columbia. Or, if you have the day off, happy extended #LDW. So, why are we celebrating and (potentially) off work?

The tradition of taking a day off from work on the first Monday of September started in 1882 when the Knights of Labor + the Central Labor Union (the two largest American unions of their time) organized a parade in New York City on September 5. Peter J. McGuire, the vice president of the American Federation of Labor at the time, is credited with proposing the day-off idea, along with “Labor Sunday” – which never gained much mainstream momentum.

Five years later, in 1887, the first official Labor Day was written into law by Oregon, and the federal declaration followed in 1894, naming the day a federal holiday.

What was the labor movement? As the free wage-labor market emerged in the 18th century, unions were formed to advocate for fair wages + reasonable work days. The earliest known labor strike was in 1768 when New York tailors fought a wage reduction. The first union was the Federal Society of Journeymen Cordwainers (a.k.a shoemakers) in 1794.

From this, craft unions spread, where workers would list prices for their work and advocate for the value of their craft against cheaper labor.

Today, Labor Day not only pays homage to the history of modern labor, but marks the unofficial end of Summer. Don’t panic just yet: Sept. 22 is the first day of Fall, so you still have time to cross off those summer bucket-list items.

Whether you’re enjoying today with friends or family, catching up from that last beach vacation, or headed to work like normal (thank you, service workers), plan your September with our monthly events calendar here.

For most in the Carolinas, the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are full of sun, sand + swimming. But just last week the air seemed to shift here in Cola – signifying things are (slowly but surely) cooling down for Fall. 🍂I don’t know about you, but I’m ready.

–Chloe

