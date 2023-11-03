Lexington County’s development growth and dreaming of Columbia’s future

About a month ago, we wrote a conversation about developments coming to or that are under construction in West Columbia. Recently, there has been news about Lexington County’s development growth.

Let’s do a quick recap of a few new businesses.

In July, Sully’s Steamers, a regional chain known for its steamed bagel sandwiches, announced its expansion to Lexington County, after its opening on Devine Street, and will be located beside Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.

Joining Main Street businesses like Keg Cowboy, Nicky’s Pizzeria, O’Hara’s Public House, and Bodhi Thai Dining, Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey — a build-your-own taco restaurant — opened last month at 105 W. Main St.

Moltó Vino — a private win club that Wine club that started in Forest Acres — announced it’s also expanding to Lexington’s Main Street in September. The wine bar is set to open in a development that will hold up to three tenants, with one of them being TakoSushi. A third tenant is still to be determined.

In August of last year, The Town of Lexington began a $7 million renovation of Virginia Hylton Park and hosted a groundbreaking ceremony.

According to a press release from the Town of Lexington, the renovations and expansion will almost double the size of the park, adding 8.25 acres, making it 15 acres.

But what about future development for Columbia? Just this week, the decade-long effort to remove toxic coal tar from Columbia’s Congaree River finished up. The project began in 2022 and removed 38,000 tons of tar. The cleanup is expected to create opportunities for future riverfront development.

Many readers have reached out via email or on social media to ask about or mention a desire for river development. But what would that really look like — restaurants, parks, markets?

Dare to dream — What is your dream river development project? What does it look like and how would it be enjoyed? Share your thoughts with us.