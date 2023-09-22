SUBSCRIBE

West Columbia is seeing development growth: 6 projects to look forward to

West Columbia is seeing development growth. A new hotel was announced last week and today we’re recapping some of the most recent and biggest development projects happening in and around the area.

September 22, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
WECO RIGGS.jpeg

Big things are in the works for West Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

Table of Contents
Transformation on Meeting Street + US-1 Corridor
New pedestrian bridge
Langley Pointe
The USC College of Nursing's new facility
Brookland Development + 4West apartments

In last week’s West Columbia City Council meeting, an announcement was made about a new hotel that is to be built along Sunset Boulevard. The new building will be a Tru by Hilton on one side and a Home2 Suites on the other.

According to the same article by West Metro News, Infrastructure improvements are also in the works, with plans to install a new water + sewer line moving toward I-20.

Let’s recap some West Cola development news that’s in the works or will soon be wrapping up.

Transformation on Meeting Street + US-1 Corridor

Earlier this month, West Columbia announced a major transformation + initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and SCDOT, to enhance the area’s visual appeal and improve access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The project is set to begin bidding early next year and plans to include:

  • On-street parking
  • Dedicated turn lanes
  • Pedestrian crosswalks
  • Shared-use paths
  • Stamped crosswalks + mast arm traffic signals for pedestrian safety
  • Concrete + landscaped medians

New pedestrian bridge

Last week, we shared about a new pedestrian bridge coming near the Botanical Gardens entrance to the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens on Mohawk Drive.

The new development project aims to enhance recreational opportunities by improving access to the Saluda River. Efforts are underway to establish an official project address and amenities include:

  • River access
  • Additional parking
  • Restrooms
  • ADA-accessible infrastructure
Langley Pointe Apartments map

Langley Pointe Site Map

Photo provided by NAI Columbia

Langley Pointe

Back in December, we shared news about Langley Pointe, a new $60 million mixed-use development with Class-A housing and commercial development project coming to a 37.87-acre property along Sunset Boulevard.

The development at Langley Pointe is ongoing and will be a luxury, multifamily gated, community apartment.

A rendering of the brand new USC College of Nursing building.

The new building is anticipated to open in the Fall of 2024 — check out this video for an interactive view.

Photo provided by LS3P

The USC College of Nursing’s new facility

Designed by local company LS3P, USC and Lexington Medical Center are partnering to build a new state-of-the-art nursing simulation center + teaching space. Construction began last year on the $19 million, 45,000-sqft development which will host the new Graduate Medicine Education (GME) program’s instructional space + patient care clinics.

Rendering of the plaza at 4West in Columbia, SC.

Parking and outdoor space are both plentiful at 4West — and construction is wrapping up. | Rendering by 3DAS via Trinity Partners

Rendering by 3DAS via Trinity Partners

Brookland Development + 4West apartments

The Brookland development, a $40+ million dollar development, has been under construction since 2017. The 4West apartments — the final phase of the Brookland development — is almost complete and has brought with it 52 residential units + about 15,000 sqft of commercial space.

Plan ahead: Another Broken Egg Café will be the first tenant and occupy almost 4,000 sqft of the new space and its name display has been installed. According to Google, it may be opening within the next few weeks.