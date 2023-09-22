West Columbia is seeing development growth: 6 projects to look forward to

In last week’s West Columbia City Council meeting, an announcement was made about a new hotel that is to be built along Sunset Boulevard. The new building will be a Tru by Hilton on one side and a Home2 Suites on the other.

According to the same article by West Metro News, Infrastructure improvements are also in the works, with plans to install a new water + sewer line moving toward I-20.

Let’s recap some West Cola development news that’s in the works or will soon be wrapping up.

Transformation on Meeting Street + US-1 Corridor

Earlier this month, West Columbia announced a major transformation + initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and SCDOT, to enhance the area’s visual appeal and improve access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

The project is set to begin bidding early next year and plans to include:



On-street parking

Dedicated turn lanes

Pedestrian crosswalks

Shared-use paths

Stamped crosswalks + mast arm traffic signals for pedestrian safety

Concrete + landscaped medians

New pedestrian bridge

Last week, we shared about a new pedestrian bridge coming near the Botanical Gardens entrance to the Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens on Mohawk Drive.

The new development project aims to enhance recreational opportunities by improving access to the Saluda River. Efforts are underway to establish an official project address and amenities include:



River access

Additional parking

Restrooms

ADA-accessible infrastructure

Langley Pointe Site Map Photo provided by NAI Columbia

Langley Pointe

Back in December, we shared news about Langley Pointe, a new $60 million mixed-use development with Class-A housing and commercial development project coming to a 37.87-acre property along Sunset Boulevard.

The development at Langley Pointe is ongoing and will be a luxury, multifamily gated, community apartment.

The new building is anticipated to open in the Fall of 2024 — check out this video for an interactive view. Photo provided by LS3P

The USC College of Nursing’s new facility

Designed by local company LS3P, USC and Lexington Medical Center are partnering to build a new state-of-the-art nursing simulation center + teaching space. Construction began last year on the $19 million, 45,000-sqft development which will host the new Graduate Medicine Education (GME) program’s instructional space + patient care clinics.

Parking and outdoor space are both plentiful at 4West — and construction is wrapping up. | Rendering by 3DAS via Trinity Partners Rendering by 3DAS via Trinity Partners

Brookland Development + 4West apartments

The Brookland development, a $40+ million dollar development, has been under construction since 2017. The 4West apartments — the final phase of the Brookland development — is almost complete and has brought with it 52 residential units + about 15,000 sqft of commercial space.

Plan ahead: Another Broken Egg Café will be the first tenant and occupy almost 4,000 sqft of the new space and its name display has been installed. According to Google, it may be opening within the next few weeks.