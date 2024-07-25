5 pro tips from your local baristas

For many Columbians, the familiar face of a local barista is one of their first encounters of the day. We caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. and asked for a few pro tips so you can have the best coffee shop experience.
Pour over these suggestions
- If unsure of what you want, let the barista know what you normally order, and they can adjust that to what they offer.
- Pourovers, when done right, should not require creamer because of the higher bean quality than what’s typically used in drip or batched coffees.
- Be willing to try the special or ask the barista what they usually make for themselves; right now, it’s a salted vanilla flat white.
- Always ask if there is a rewards program. Most places in Columbia have one.
- Always tip your barista.