Food

5 pro tips from your local baristas

COLAtoday caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. to find out some pro tips to help customers try something new and have a great coffee experience.

July 25, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Coffee Barista-9139.jpg

Indah Coffee barista Alyssa T. serves her favorite seasonal drink, a salted vanilla flat white.

Photo by COLAtoday

For many Columbians, the familiar face of a local barista is one of their first encounters of the day. We caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. and asked for a few pro tips so you can have the best coffee shop experience.

Pour over these suggestions

  • If unsure of what you want, let the barista know what you normally order, and they can adjust that to what they offer.
  • Pourovers, when done right, should not require creamer because of the higher bean quality than what’s typically used in drip or batched coffees.
  • Be willing to try the special or ask the barista what they usually make for themselves; right now, it’s a salted vanilla flat white.
  • Always ask if there is a rewards program. Most places in Columbia have one.
  • Always tip your barista.
