Support Us Button Widget
City

Unsanctioned Olympic events that Columbia would dominate

If these sports were approved by the International Olympic Committee, Soda City residents would surely take home the gold.

July 25, 2024 • 
David StringerBen McBee
Richland County Regulators.jpg

The shuttle filled with tubes and life jackets to tube through the confluence to the Congaree River.

Photo by COLAtoday team

Throughout Olympic history, there have been dynasties — sustained runs of top-of-the-podium success for countries in a specific sport. Think: China and diving, Jamaica and sprinting, or the United States and basketball.

It got us thinking — what are the events that Midlands residents could take home gold year after year? And yes, we know these sports aren’t IOC-certified… yet. As the ceremonies kick off in Paris, France, stay tuned to WLTX’s coverage of the Olympics so you don’t miss a moment.

Cornhole

Gamecock Park and the State Fairgrounds serve as training grounds on Saturdays in the fall where bean bags fly and thwomp on cornhole boards. Need to get in some reps? Stay tuned to Capital City Cornhole’s local tournament schedule.

Fishing

Did you know that the Olympics once included fishing as an official sport in Paris in 1900? With spots on Cola’s three rivers and the bounty of bass in Lake Murray, Columbians have been prepping for this sport since 1786.

Floating

Columbians are floating experts. With a cold drink in one hand, and the push off of a river rock with the other to navigate the confluence, locals could flow past the competition. Our top competition would be Australia where they tube down the Mulgrave River or the Philippines where they float through the jungle.

Mosquito slapping

City editor David here, this is what it’s like for me when I walk outside in the steamy July heat. Columbians are known to be swift and accurate when it comes to popping a mosquito and could compete with the world’s best.

Roller derby

Cola’s Roller Derby game is strong. See it for yourself on Saturday, July 27 at the Summer Slam tournament in St. Andrews Park. When the Ringside Renegades roll up, rival opponents like Spain and Colombia would be shaking in their skates.

More from COLAtoday
Coffee Barista-9139.jpg
Food
5 pro tips from your local baristas
COLAtoday caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. to find out some pro tips to help customers try something new and have a great coffee experience.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
St. Pat's in Five Points press conference
Music
Local DJ + hip-hop activist, MASTER SPLNTA is coming out with a full-length debut album.
MASTER SPLNTA will perform his album release concert at New Brookland Tavern and will release “DOJO” this August.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Azalea Coffee Bar
Live
Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops
If you don’t have coffee already in hand, consider this your sign to grab some with our coffee guide, featuring 25+ local coffee shops.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
steelhandsbrewing_1699286752_3230173861503781492_5865462223 (1).jpg
Culture
Local libations: A round of Columbia-centric craft beers
A turn of phrase here, a recognizable COLA nod there — these craft beers found around Soda City take local pride seriously.
July 23, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
thelemonadetwins_1719677831_3401226623372708397_37982047208.png
Food
5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks
Don’t sweat the heat, cool down with one of these five cold drinks around Columbia, SC.
July 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
coca-cola in Cola.png
Food
The history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia
What do Coca-Cola, Michael Jordan, and Columbia, SC have in common? Keep reading to find out the history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia.
July 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
rose flight.jpeg
Food
Toast of the town: Drink Up Week has arrived
This week — Monday, July 22-Friday, July 26, 2024 — we’re shining a spotlight on the vibrant drink scene in Columbia.
July 19, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
outoor stage.jpg
Events
Camp Cola Fest: Your ultimate adult “summer camp” experience
Camp Cola Fest: Live music, summer camp vibes, food trucks, and interactive experiences in Columbia, SC on July 27, 12-10 p.m.
July 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
busker-Soda-City-Columbia-SC-Shell-Suber
Instagram
How to find your third place around Columbia and some recommendations to get you started
Third places are public, informal gathering spaces that you frequent in your community. We’re here to help you give you recommendations and help you find your third place around Columbia.
July 18, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Welcome Home.png
Real Estate
Uniquely Columbia short term rentals
The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer