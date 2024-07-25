Unsanctioned Olympic events that Columbia would dominate

Throughout Olympic history, there have been dynasties — sustained runs of top-of-the-podium success for countries in a specific sport. Think: China and diving, Jamaica and sprinting, or the United States and basketball.

It got us thinking — what are the events that Midlands residents could take home gold year after year? And yes, we know these sports aren’t IOC-certified… yet. As the ceremonies kick off in Paris, France, stay tuned to WLTX’s coverage of the Olympics so you don’t miss a moment.

Cornhole

Gamecock Park and the State Fairgrounds serve as training grounds on Saturdays in the fall where bean bags fly and thwomp on cornhole boards. Need to get in some reps? Stay tuned to Capital City Cornhole’s local tournament schedule.

Fishing

Did you know that the Olympics once included fishing as an official sport in Paris in 1900? With spots on Cola’s three rivers and the bounty of bass in Lake Murray, Columbians have been prepping for this sport since 1786.

Floating

Columbians are floating experts. With a cold drink in one hand, and the push off of a river rock with the other to navigate the confluence, locals could flow past the competition. Our top competition would be Australia where they tube down the Mulgrave River or the Philippines where they float through the jungle.

Mosquito slapping

City editor David here, this is what it’s like for me when I walk outside in the steamy July heat. Columbians are known to be swift and accurate when it comes to popping a mosquito and could compete with the world’s best.

Roller derby

Cola’s Roller Derby game is strong. See it for yourself on Saturday, July 27 at the Summer Slam tournament in St. Andrews Park. When the Ringside Renegades roll up, rival opponents like Spain and Colombia would be shaking in their skates.