36 murals in Columbia, South Carolina

We all know that the Soda City has a vibrant art scene — and we’re not just talking about the Columbia Museum of Art or the 701 Center for Contemporary Art. One of our all-time favorite galleries? Columbia itself.

The Soda City is home to several meaningful murals and street art pieces. Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city.

Blue Sky’s Tunnel Vision mural in downtown Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

Blue Sky is the artist behind some of Cola’s most iconic murals, including the Tunnelvision mural that draws in tourists and tricks your eyes.



Ija Charles mural in Cayce brings life to old buildings. | Photo via Cayce River Arts District

In 2015, Cayce Mayor Elise Partin attended the Mayor’s Institute on City Design, where she introduced the idea of “prerevitalization” to connect art, community, and business. Now there are four murals, an art lot, and several buildings painted in the area.



Located in the back of Cola Town Bike Collective, look for this mural while driving on Elmwood Avenue and about to hop on I-126.

The mural depicts five arms of various ethnicities embracing each other, symbolizing unity.

The Dum Spiro Spero is one of Cola’s most photographed downtown murals.

Photo courtesy One Columbia

Revolving around South Carolina’s state motto, “Dum Spiro Spero” or “While I breathe, I hope,” this mural depicts faces looking towards each other with crescent moons on either side of the mural.

Drink Small is depicted in the V and the E of the Five Points postcard mural | Photo by COLAtoday

The Five Points Postcard Mural captures the energy of Cola’s entertainment district with scenes from the village area and legendary blues musician Drink Small.

This mural depicts generations of Columbia from the past to the present.

Painted on the side of Rare Variety Cafe, the depiction of agricultural scientist George Washington Carver highlights the farm-to-table process and growing your own food.

One of Five Points’ most photographed murals, Ralph Waldrop painted this American Flag mural with 15 other veterans following Sept. 11, 2001.

Located on the side of Hunter Gatherer on Main, the “I Love My Friends” mural honors beloved Soda Citizen and local musician Aaron Graves who passed away in 2019 of brain cancer. The mural honors his favorite things and his sense of community.

The flowing 40′ x 100′ foot mural adjacent to the Hyatt Park Community Garden celebrates the community with elements referencing African fabric and the nearby flora. The mural was unveiled in 2018 as a partnership between One Columbia and Indie Grits.

Located just across the river at the Meeting Street Artisan, this area features interactive art pieces and murals created by local artists.



Murals on Rosewood Drive and Five Points depict famous musicians, including the Godfather of soul, James Brown, who was born in nearby Barnwell, SC.

Artist Cait Maloney says this mural “captures the funky, fresh, and colorful essence of the area into one image, so I took everything that I knew the Vista to be and boiled each aspect down into its own abstract representation.”

The Lincoln Street tunnel in The Vista has hotels on both sides and helps with the walkability of the district. | Photo by COLAtoday

Murals from the Leadership Columbia Class of 2017, Michael Dantzler, and Keith Tolan decorate both sides of the tunnel connecting the Vista to Finlay Park.



The mural shows the artist’s interpretation of radiating energy connecting the mountains to the coast of South Carolina.

The MILAGROS collective uses the visual vocabulary of traditional Latin Americans depicting offerings to saints in exchange for luck or healing.

Originally painted in 1993, the structure depicts Ra, the Egyptian sun god, along with various symbols and hieroglyphs. It was retouched in 2018 by Jeff Donovan and Georgia Lake.

This mural near the Saluda Riverwalk entrance raises awareness about litter issues across our state.

Named after a special type of nuclear fusion reactor, the mural resembles a digital waterline on the side of a building.

Ija Charles latest mural on Main | Photo via COLAtoday Team

The Main Street mural pays homage to the Washington Street corridor known as Columbia’s Black Wall Street.

Painted on the side of Natural Vibrations, the shop specializes in Reggae and Rasta goods and imported goods from around the world.

