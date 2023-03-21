SUBSCRIBE
36 murals in Columbia, South Carolina

Check out our guide to the many meaningful murals you can find around our city.

March 21, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Tunnell Vision.jpeg

Blue Sky’s Tunnel Vision mural in downtown Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

Table of Contents
Blue Sky | Various locations
Cayce Arts District, Cayce | Various Artists
Cola Town Bike Collective Mural | 711 Elmwood Ave. | Trahern Cook & Mazie Fran
Columbia, We’re In This Together! | 2621 Devine St. | Christine Crawford
Dum Spiro Spero | 1227 Taylor St. | Alex Rusnak
Five Points Postcard Mural | 732 Saluda Ave. | Chad Brady
Generations | 1121 Park St. | Eric Lake
George Washington Carver | 4622 North Main St. | Danrelle McCall
God Bless America |2030 Devine St. | Ralph Waldrop
Aaron Graves Tribute Mural | 900 Main St. | By Lauren Andreu and Claude Gilbert
Growing Together | 4005 Monticello Rd. | By Charmaine Minniefield
Interactive Art Park | 425 Meeting St. | Various artists
Jim Morrison, James Brown, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. | Various locations | Derrick Tripp Barnes and Christine Crawford
Lady Vista | 916 Gervais St. | Cait Maloney
Lincoln Street Tunnel | 900 Lady St. | Various artists
Middle of Nowhere | 808 Lady St. | Osamu Kobayashi
MILAGROS Mural | 1100 Taylor St. | MILAGROS Collective
Ra Obelisk | 900 Heyward St. | Richard Lane
Saluda In Bloom | Candi Lane | Austin "Slim" Gee
Tokamak | 1211 Taylor St. | Josef Kristofoletti
The Pursuit of Opportunity: Celebrating African American Business | 1401 Main St. | Ija Charles
The View from Mount Zion | Harden Street in Five Points | McClellan Douglas

We all know that the Soda City has a vibrant art scene — and we’re not just talking about the Columbia Museum of Art or the 701 Center for Contemporary Art. One of our all-time favorite galleries? Columbia itself.

The Soda City is home to several meaningful murals and street art pieces. Today, we’re sharing where to find pieces that really paint a picture of our city.

Blue Sky | Various locations

Blue Sky is the artist behind some of Cola’s most iconic murals, including the Tunnelvision mural that draws in tourists and tricks your eyes.

Cayce River Arts District.jpeg

Ija Charles mural in Cayce brings life to old buildings. | Photo via Cayce River Arts District

Cayce Arts District, Cayce | Various Artists

In 2015, Cayce Mayor Elise Partin attended the Mayor’s Institute on City Design, where she introduced the idea of “prerevitalization” to connect art, community, and business. Now there are four murals, an art lot, and several buildings painted in the area.

Cola Town Bike Collective Mural | 711 Elmwood Ave. | Trahern Cook & Mazie Fran

Located in the back of Cola Town Bike Collective, look for this mural while driving on Elmwood Avenue and about to hop on I-126.

Columbia, We’re In This Together! | 2621 Devine St. | Christine Crawford

The mural depicts five arms of various ethnicities embracing each other, symbolizing unity.

mural

The Dum Spiro Spero is one of Cola’s most photographed downtown murals.
Photo courtesy One Columbia

Dum Spiro Spero | 1227 Taylor St. | Alex Rusnak

Revolving around South Carolina’s state motto, “Dum Spiro Spero” or “While I breathe, I hope,” this mural depicts faces looking towards each other with crescent moons on either side of the mural.

five points 2

Drink Small is depicted in the V and the E of the Five Points postcard mural | Photo by COLAtoday

Five Points Postcard Mural | 732 Saluda Ave. | Chad Brady

The Five Points Postcard Mural captures the energy of Cola’s entertainment district with scenes from the village area and legendary blues musician Drink Small.

Generations | 1121 Park St. | Eric Lake

This mural depicts generations of Columbia from the past to the present.

George Washington Carver | 4622 North Main St. | Danrelle McCall

Painted on the side of Rare Variety Cafe, the depiction of agricultural scientist George Washington Carver highlights the farm-to-table process and growing your own food.

Five Points Association Yesterday's

God Bless America |2030 Devine St. | Ralph Waldrop

One of Five Points’ most photographed murals, Ralph Waldrop painted this American Flag mural with 15 other veterans following Sept. 11, 2001.

Aaron Graves Tribute Mural | 900 Main St. | By Lauren Andreu and Claude Gilbert

Located on the side of Hunter Gatherer on Main, the “I Love My Friends” mural honors beloved Soda Citizen and local musician Aaron Graves who passed away in 2019 of brain cancer. The mural honors his favorite things and his sense of community.

Growing Together | 4005 Monticello Rd. | By Charmaine Minniefield

The flowing 40′ x 100′ foot mural adjacent to the Hyatt Park Community Garden celebrates the community with elements referencing African fabric and the nearby flora. The mural was unveiled in 2018 as a partnership between One Columbia and Indie Grits.

Interactive Art Park | 425 Meeting St. | Various artists

Located just across the river at the Meeting Street Artisan, this area features interactive art pieces and murals created by local artists.

Jim Morrison, James Brown, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. | Various locations | Derrick Tripp Barnes and Christine Crawford

Murals on Rosewood Drive and Five Points depict famous musicians, including the Godfather of soul, James Brown, who was born in nearby Barnwell, SC.

Lady Vista | 916 Gervais St. | Cait Maloney

Artist Cait Maloney says this mural “captures the funky, fresh, and colorful essence of the area into one image, so I took everything that I knew the Vista to be and boiled each aspect down into its own abstract representation.”

Columbia SC Oct 2022-3745.jpg

The Lincoln Street tunnel in The Vista has hotels on both sides and helps with the walkability of the district. | Photo by COLAtoday

Lincoln Street Tunnel | 900 Lady St. | Various artists

Murals from the Leadership Columbia Class of 2017, Michael Dantzler, and Keith Tolan decorate both sides of the tunnel connecting the Vista to Finlay Park.

Middle of Nowhere | 808 Lady St. | Osamu Kobayashi

The mural shows the artist’s interpretation of radiating energy connecting the mountains to the coast of South Carolina.

MILAGROS Mural | 1100 Taylor St. | MILAGROS Collective

The MILAGROS collective uses the visual vocabulary of traditional Latin Americans depicting offerings to saints in exchange for luck or healing.

Ra Obelisk | 900 Heyward St. | Richard Lane

Originally painted in 1993, the structure depicts Ra, the Egyptian sun god, along with various symbols and hieroglyphs. It was retouched in 2018 by Jeff Donovan and Georgia Lake.

Saluda In Bloom | Candi Lane | Austin “Slim” Gee

This mural near the Saluda Riverwalk entrance raises awareness about litter issues across our state.

Tokamak | 1211 Taylor St. | Josef Kristofoletti

Named after a special type of nuclear fusion reactor, the mural resembles a digital waterline on the side of a building.

IMG_2800

Ija Charles latest mural on Main | Photo via COLAtoday Team

The Pursuit of Opportunity: Celebrating African American Business | 1401 Main St. | Ija Charles

The Main Street mural pays homage to the Washington Street corridor known as Columbia’s Black Wall Street.

The View from Mount Zion | Harden Street in Five Points | McClellan Douglas

Painted on the side of Natural Vibrations, the shop specializes in Reggae and Rasta goods and imported goods from around the world.

