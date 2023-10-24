A guide to Columbia’s pizza scene

Whenever we’re feeling saucy, we like to dig into a slice of local pizza. Cola’s pizza scene is bubbling with options — and we keep finding ways to top ourselves. If you’re on the quest for the perfect slice, we’ve pie-oneered a list of 20+ places to grab pizza that are definitely worth the dough.

Il Focolare Pizzeria is owned by the City Grit Hospitality group — the James Beard Award Nominee | Photo by @ilfocolarepizzeria

Local legends

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub , 621 Gadsden St., Columbia

Enjoy stone-fired pizza with prepared in-house dough. Pro tip: for the best pie, the restaurant recommends no more than four toppings.

Dano’s Pizza , 3008 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

While you wait for your local ‘za, choose to munch on either garlic bread, cheesy garlic bread, or garlic knots. Pro tip: it serves gluten free pizza.

Il Focolare Pizzeria , 2150 Sumter St., Columbia

Owned by the City Grit Hospitality group — the James Beard Award Nominee — Il Focolare Pizzeria makes 13-inch, made to order pizzas in a wood-fired oven. Pro tip: If you want something a bit different, order the Potato and Rosemary Pizza, made with white base, whole milk mozzarella, roasted potatoes, and rosemary.

LaBrasca’s Pizza , 4365 Fort Jackson Blvd., Columbia

LaBrasca’s Pizza was established in 1966 and is owned and operated by locals Brett Wilson + Milly Knuckley Wilson. Fun fact: You can order a piece of LaBrasca’s Pizza at the SC State Fair.

Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant , 1213 Blanding St., Columbia

Fun fact: Villa Tronco is arguably the oldest restaurant in Columbia and “Mama Tronco’’ introduced pizza to Columbia and gave it away for free after feeding northern soldiers in WWII who were stationed at Fort Jackson + missing tastes of home.

Tony’s Pizzalicious , 975 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce

Tony’s Pizzalicious has been around since 1967, and all of its pizzas are made with hand-tossed dough, fresh homemade sauce, and its “special” four-cheese blend.

COLA-style

Cucinella’s Pizzeria & Italian Ice , 2250 Sunset Blvd., Ste M, West Columbia

Cucinella’s offers New-York-style crust with a variety of specialty pies along with calzones, strombolis, knots, and more. Pro tip: Try the homemade and hand-scooped Italian ice and gelato for dessert. Can’t decide on a flavor? Try its scoop flight — a mix between four flavors of any Italian Ice or Gelato.

Nick’s House of Pizza Restaurant , 1082 Sunset Blvd., # A, West Columbia

The story of Nick’s House of Pizza starts in Greece, where owner Nick Gabriel learned to cook traditional Greek cuisine. In 1998, Nick and his son Andrew brought their love for Greek food to Columbia, opening the original Nick’s House of Pizza, a family-owned and operated restaurant. Read through its story and then order some ‘zas.

Slice of Columbia , 7132-A, Parklane Rd., Columbia

Choose from several specialty pizzas including the Gamecock Pizza, made with grilled chicken, red onions, jalapeno mozzarella, and BBQ sauce, or the Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, made with 100% USDA Ribeye, sautéed onions and peppers, mozzarella, and a cheddar blend.

Village Idiot Pizza , several locations

Village Idiot Pizza has been a Five Points institution for over 30 years, founded by a trio of college friends from New Jersey. Current owners, Kelly and Brian Glynn, who met at the restaurant, expanded it to three locations and have recently announced that it’s franchising.

Pro tip: Il Giorgiones has complimentary valet parking | Photo by @ilgiorgionesc

Fancier fare

DeLucca’s Italian Grill , 1720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

DeLuccas’s is a good go-to restaurant for the pizza and non-pizza lovers in your life. If you want pizza, order anything from specialty pizzas, strombolis, and calzones. If you don’t like pizza, no worries, it has a full menu of pastas, salads, some seafood options, and specials. Pro tip: No matter what you order, it has a wine to be paired with your meal. Order by the glass or bottle.

Il Giorgione , 2406 Devine St., Columbia

Il Giorgione, Columbia’s beloved Italian restaurant, has served Devine Street since 2012. Known for its focus on quality ingredients and a menu featuring pasta, pizza, and more, it’s a go-to spot for both romantic evenings and family gatherings. Pro tip: Happy hour is on weekdays from 5 to 6 p.m. for $1 off beer and glasses of wine + $3 off bottles of wine.

If you can’t take the wheat (gluten-free)

Il Bucato , 1615 N Beltline Blvd., Columbia

All pizzas at Il Bucato are 16-inch hand-tossed and made with house-made dough. Fun fact: All sauces and toppings are fresh and prepared in-house. Pro tip: Gluten free cauliflower crust is available for all pizzas.

Upper Crust , 1004, 843 Polo Rd., #4, Columbia

Ever want brunch and pizza at the same time? Upper Crush offers brunch (and lunch) six days a week. Join Upper Crust every Tuesday for its two-for-Tuesday special. Order two, two-topping pizzas for $18. Pro tip: It offers gluten free and cauliflower gluten free crusts.

Dine on New Jersey-style ‘zas at Blue Pizza | Photo by COLAtoday team

It’s delivery

Blue Pizza SC , 2123B Greene St., Columbia

Coined with bringing real New Jersey pizza to Cola, you won’t be able to miss Blue Pizza at night with its bright blue lighting. Pro tip: Feeling munchy at night, but don’t feel like eating an entire ‘za? You can order pizza by the slice + have it delivered.

Eddie’s Calzones , 817 Harden St., Columbia

Eddie’s Calzones, founded by a New York native, offers fresh, customizable calzones with delivery. It offers over 60 calzone choices + a build-your-own option, making it a great late-night food alternative.

Pro tip: Order the Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza Rolls — trust us. | Photo by @oldchicago

Cross-country crusts

Very’s Great Philly Food , 6729 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

With its motto “We really Philly” — this Columbia restaurant, established in 1988, offers casual dining with a focus on Philadelphia-style cuisine. They pride themselves on high-quality ingredients, including rolls and steak meat imported from Philadelphia. Their menu highlights lasagna, pizza, cheesesteak sandwiches, and homemade Italian ice.

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom , 804 Gervais St., Suite 100, Columbia

Can’t wait for your specialty pizza? Dine on Sicilian Pepperoni Pizza Rolls — Chicago Pizza’s signature dough with pepperoni, fresh green onions, and cheese. They’re baked and served with pizza sauce.

Brick oven pizza

By The Fire Pizza , 6169 St Andrews Rd., Ste 110

Originally a food truck, By The Fire Pizza opened a brick-and-mortar on St. Andrews Road. Try its house-made, slow-cooked sauce, and locally sourced ingredients on its brick oven pizzas. Pro tip: its menu caters to various dietary preferences, including meat lovers and vegans.

Za’s on Devine , 2930 Devine St., Columbia

Specializing in wood-fired pizza, Italian-inspired classics, and fresh, hearty salads, Za’s on Devine prides itself on the use of free-range organic chicken and house-made ingredients. Originally established in 1999, the restaurant was revamped under new ownership in 2015.

We know, this is just a piece of the pie. If your favorite place to get pizza wasn’t mentioned, let us know so we can show it some love in the future.