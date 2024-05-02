The economic impact of preserving the past

National Historic Preservation Month isn’t just about honoring our architectural ancestry — it’s about recognizing Columbia’s success in turning history into economic opportunity and reviving community pride in historic places. From preserving ghost signs to reviving iconic spaces , here are some of the ways our city is preserving the past while building for the future.

Impact by the numbers

From the skylights to the floors, The Flutter Wing from Hotel Trundle highlights its history. | Photo by COLAtoday

Impact examples

McCants School Abandoned Building Tax Credit

Hotel Trundle — Thanks to help from the Bailey Bill, the downtown boutique hotel revived three buildings built between 1914 and 1940, with many of the historic features like exposed brick walls still on display. In 2019, it was recognized in the Adapt Opportunity Zone Awards

Curtiss-Wright Hangar — Built in 1929 and listed on the National Register in 1998, this historic hangar at Owen’s Field was transformed into a Hunter Gatherer Brewery in 2017 thanks to a

Historic homes — For homes with historic features