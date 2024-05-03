Help “Stamp out Hunger” in the Midlands area on Saturday, May 11

As part of the 32nd annual “Stamp Out Hunger” campaign — happening on Saturday, May 11 — the U.S. Postal Service, in collaboration with Harvest Hope Food Bank will collect non-perishable food donations from your house.

How it works

Go through your pantry for canned goods or pick a few extras up while you’re grocery shopping.

Place your donations in a bag beside your mailbox for pickup.

Letter carriers will pick up food donations for Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Participating post offices

Dutch Fork Post Office, 1120 Briarsgate Cir.

Northeast Post Office, 8505 Two Notch Rd.

Forest Acres Post Office, 4840 Forest Dr.

Leesburg Post Office, 7406 Garners Ferry Rd.

Cayce/West Columbia Post Office, 1535 Platt Springs Rd.

Assembly Post Office, Corner of Assembly and Taylor Streets

Saluda Post Office, 424 Travis Ave.

High-need items