Columbia’s food festivals share culture and foods

From brisket and matzah ball soup to crispy chik’n and vegan bacon, there are two festivals happening in Columbia on Sunday with a wide array of foods. With so many foods to choose from, be sure to bring your appetite for consumption.
- The Big Nosh | 6719 North Trenholm Rd. in Arcadia Lakes | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Price of purchase | Ever heard of a nosh? It’s a small snack, and at this festival, there’s plenty to enjoy. Organized by the Tree of Life, this yearly event offers traditional Jewish favorites like corned beef sandwiches, pastrami, kosher hot dogs, homemade matzah ball soup, tzimmes, kugel, and latkes fresh off the grill. This year’s Nosh goes beyond the food offering sanctuary tours and a mock wedding conducted by Rabbi Erik Uriarte, offering visitors a glimpse into Jewish religious traditions.
- Columbia VegFest | City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd., Columbia | 12-4 p.m. | $15-$35 | Discover the diverse vegan culinary scene in Cola through a plethora of plant-based dishes from spots like Imagine Vegan Café, Soul’s Kitchen, and Slutty Vegan.