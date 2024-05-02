Support Us Button Widget
Food

Columbia’s food festivals share culture and foods

These two festivals happening in Columbia offer a wide array of vegan and traditional foods to try.

May 2, 2024 • 
David Stringer
The Big Nosh.png

Grab one of the many baked goods at The Big Nosh. | Photo by The Big Nosh

From brisket and matzah ball soup to crispy chik’n and vegan bacon, there are two festivals happening in Columbia on Sunday with a wide array of foods. With so many foods to choose from, be sure to bring your appetite for consumption.

  • The Big Nosh | 6719 North Trenholm Rd. in Arcadia Lakes | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Price of purchase | Ever heard of a nosh? It’s a small snack, and at this festival, there’s plenty to enjoy. Organized by the Tree of Life, this yearly event offers traditional Jewish favorites like corned beef sandwiches, pastrami, kosher hot dogs, homemade matzah ball soup, tzimmes, kugel, and latkes fresh off the grill. This year’s Nosh goes beyond the food offering sanctuary tours and a mock wedding conducted by Rabbi Erik Uriarte, offering visitors a glimpse into Jewish religious traditions.
  • Columbia VegFest | City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd., Columbia | 12-4 p.m. | $15-$35 | Discover the diverse vegan culinary scene in Cola through a plethora of plant-based dishes from spots like Imagine Vegan Café, Soul’s Kitchen, and Slutty Vegan.
More from COLAtoday
SouthCarolinaStateMuseum_COLA_5.7.24.jpeg
Sponsored
What (and who) shapes the way we eat?
Sponsored by
five points 2
Business
Reminisce with us about the Five points District in Columbia
April 25, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
95994777_1102962630073818_4551445574727690712_n
Food
U-pick strawberries in the Midlands
April 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Azalea Coffee Bar
Live
Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops
April 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson