Farmers markets in Columbia, SC

Get ready to fill up your reusable shopping bags with fruits and veggies, Soda City.

In the spirit of supporting all things local, we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets in the Columbia area where you’ll find fresh food, live music, and local vendors.

Pro tip: The SC State Farmers Market is one of the best places to find pumpkins in the fall. | Photo by COLAtoday team

SC State Farmers Market | Daily, year-round | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Features : Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant

: Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant Parking : Free parking in the Market Center lot

: Free parking in the Market Center lot Space: Indoors and outdoors

Soda City in fall | Photo by COLAtoday team

Soda City Market | Saturdays, year-round | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Features : 150 producer vendors per week, including exotic fruits, antiques, and lots of dogs

: 150 producer vendors per week, including exotic fruits, antiques, and lots of dogs Parking : Free street parking

: Free street parking Space: Outdoors

Check out the Meeting Street Artisan Market, showcasing local vendors and creators. | Photo via Meeting Street Artisan Market

Meeting Street Artisan Market | Saturdays, year-round | 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Features : Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors

: Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors Parking : Free parking in the pavilion lot

: Free parking in the pavilion lot Space: Covered outdoors

Note: The Meeting Street Artisan Market hosts night markets on the second Thursday of every month from 4-8 p.m.

Blythewood Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April-November | 4-7 p.m.



Features : Live music and free wine tastings every third week

: Live music and free wine tastings every third week Parking : Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot

: Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot Space: Outdoors

Cayce Farmer’s Market | Daily, year-round | Hours vary



Features : Fresh produce and flowers

: Fresh produce and flowers Parking : Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot

: Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot Space: Indoor

Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market | Second Saturdays of the month, May through October | 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.



Features : Local freshly grown produce and artisans

: Local freshly grown produce and artisans Parking : Street parking

: Street parking Space: Outdoors

Forest Acres Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April through November | 12-6 p.m.



Features : Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more

: Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more Parking : Free parking in the Richland Mall lot

: Free parking in the Richland Mall lot Space: Covered outdoors just past Richland Mall on Beltline Blvd.

The Lake Carolina Farmers Market | Thursdays, April through October | 3-7 p.m.



Features : Family-friendly activities and entertainment

: Family-friendly activities and entertainment Parking : Street parking

: Street parking Space: Outdoors

The Market at Icehouse | Saturdays, May through September | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Features : Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods

: Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods Parking : Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot

: Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot Space: Covered outdoors

Sandhill Farmers Market | Tuesdays, May through November | 2-6 p.m.

