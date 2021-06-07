Farmers markets in Columbia, SC

Get ready to fill up your reusable shopping bags with fruits and veggies, Soda City.
In the spirit of supporting all things local, we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets in the Columbia area where you’ll find fresh food, live music, and local vendors.
SC State Farmers Market | Daily, year-round | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Features: Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant
- Parking: Free parking in the Market Center lot
- Space: Indoors and outdoors
Soda City Market | Saturdays, year-round | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Features: 150 producer vendors per week, including exotic fruits, antiques, and lots of dogs
- Parking: Free street parking
- Space: Outdoors
Meeting Street Artisan Market | Saturdays, year-round | 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Features: Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors
- Parking: Free parking in the pavilion lot
- Space: Covered outdoors
Note: The Meeting Street Artisan Market hosts night markets on the second Thursday of every month from 4-8 p.m.
Blythewood Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April-November | 4-7 p.m.
- Features: Live music and free wine tastings every third week
- Parking: Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot
- Space: Outdoors
Cayce Farmer’s Market | Daily, year-round | Hours vary
- Features: Fresh produce and flowers
- Parking: Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot
- Space: Indoor
Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market | Second Saturdays of the month, May through October | 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Features: Local freshly grown produce and artisans
- Parking: Street parking
- Space: Outdoors
Forest Acres Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April through November | 12-6 p.m.
- Features: Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more
- Parking: Free parking in the Richland Mall lot
- Space: Covered outdoors just past Richland Mall on Beltline Blvd.
The Lake Carolina Farmers Market | Thursdays, April through October | 3-7 p.m.
- Features: Family-friendly activities and entertainment
- Parking: Street parking
- Space: Outdoors
The Market at Icehouse | Saturdays, May through September | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Features: Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods
- Parking: Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot
- Space: Covered outdoors
Sandhill Farmers Market | Tuesdays, May through November | 2-6 p.m.
- Features: Fresh local produce, fish, milk, honey, flowers, shrubs, and baked goods
- Parking: Street parking
- Space: Outdoors