Farmers markets in Columbia, SC

Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Columbia, SC.

June 7, 2021 
Vagney BradleyDayten Rose
Soda City Market happens year-round, no matter the weather. | Photo via @roadtripsandrollercoasters

Get ready to fill up your reusable shopping bags with fruits and veggies, Soda City.

In the spirit of supporting all things local, we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets in the Columbia area where you’ll find fresh food, live music, and local vendors.

SC State Farmers Market

Pro tip: The SC State Farmers Market is one of the best places to find pumpkins in the fall. | Photo by COLAtoday team

SC State Farmers Market | Daily, year-round | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Features: Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant
  • Parking: Free parking in the Market Center lot
  • Space: Indoors and outdoors
Processed with VSCO with a4 preset

Soda City in fall | Photo by COLAtoday team

Soda City Market | Saturdays, year-round | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Features: 150 producer vendors per week, including exotic fruits, antiques, and lots of dogs
  • Parking: Free street parking
  • Space: Outdoors
Meeting-Street-Artisan-Market-Vendors133

Check out the Meeting Street Artisan Market, showcasing local vendors and creators. | Photo via Meeting Street Artisan Market

Meeting Street Artisan Market | Saturdays, year-round | 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

  • Features: Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors
  • Parking: Free parking in the pavilion lot
  • Space: Covered outdoors

Note: The Meeting Street Artisan Market hosts night markets on the second Thursday of every month from 4-8 p.m.

Blythewood Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April-November | 4-7 p.m.

  • Features: Live music and free wine tastings every third week
  • Parking: Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot
  • Space: Outdoors

Cayce Farmer’s Market | Daily, year-round | Hours vary

  • Features: Fresh produce and flowers
  • Parking: Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot
  • Space: Indoor

Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market | Second Saturdays of the month, May through October | 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.

  • Features: Local freshly grown produce and artisans
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Space: Outdoors

Forest Acres Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April through November | 12-6 p.m.

  • Features: Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more
  • Parking: Free parking in the Richland Mall lot
  • Space: Covered outdoors just past Richland Mall on Beltline Blvd.

The Lake Carolina Farmers Market | Thursdays, April through October | 3-7 p.m.

  • Features: Family-friendly activities and entertainment
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Space: Outdoors

The Market at Icehouse | Saturdays, May through September | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Features: Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods
  • Parking: Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot
  • Space: Covered outdoors

Sandhill Farmers Market | Tuesdays, May through November | 2-6 p.m.

  • Features: Fresh local produce, fish, milk, honey, flowers, shrubs, and baked goods
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Space: Outdoors

