Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project moves forward with funding

Columbia’s long history as a railroad hub is taking a modern turn with plans to separate Assembly Street from train crossings.
The city is moving forward with addressing rail-related traffic congestion along Assembly Street, backed by $204 million in federal funding. The project looks to improve safety and connectivity in one of downtown’s busiest areas, with three potential design alternatives under consideration.
The three options
- Alternative A: Rail bridges over Assembly Street, with the road lowered by 18 feet.
- Alternative A-1: Similar to A, but includes direct rail access to local industries.
- Alternative B: Assembly Street bridges over rail lines, requiring fewer rail modifications.
Community perspectives
The Cola Town Bike Collective has voiced support for a modified version of Alternative A-1, highlighting the opportunity to transform an abandoned rail line into a greenway connecting downtown, USC, and Williams-Brice Stadium. They also suggest keeping Lincoln Street open to maintain walking and biking routes.
What’s next?
- Public comments on the project are open until Saturday, Jan. 11.
- Feedback will influence the design chosen by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).
SCDOT plans to select a preferred design this month, with the Environmental Assessment scheduled for April and a final NEPA decision expected by mid-year. Construction is estimated to take 18 to 24 months once it begins.