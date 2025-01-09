Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project moves forward with funding

Columbia’s long history as a railroad hub is taking a modern turn with plans to separate Assembly Street from train crossings.

The city is moving forward with addressing rail-related traffic congestion along Assembly Street, backed by $204 million in federal funding . The project looks to improve safety and connectivity in one of downtown’s busiest areas, with three potential design alternatives under consideration.

This map shows the boundaries of the Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project. Photo via Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project

The three options



Community perspectives

The Cola Town Bike Collective has voiced support for a modified version of Alternative A-1, highlighting the opportunity to transform an abandoned rail line into a greenway connecting downtown, USC, and Williams-Brice Stadium. They also suggest keeping Lincoln Street open to maintain walking and biking routes.

What’s next?



Public comments

Feedback will influence the design chosen by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

SCDOT plans to select a preferred design this month, with the Environmental Assessment scheduled for April and a final NEPA decision expected by mid-year. Construction is estimated to take 18 to 24 months once it begins.