Oyster roasts events coming up in the Midlands

We’re in the heart of oyster season here in South Carolina, so we did a little digging to round up some of the oyster roast events happening in the Midlands. With some events already sold out, here are the ones still available for you to enjoy:

Columbia Connectors Roast & Toast | Thursday, Jan. 18 | $25 | Held at City Roots Farm, this festive evening features unlimited oysters and jambalaya, with live music by The Mustache Brothers.

YLS Oyster Roast | Thursday, Jan. 25 | $40-$50 | United Way of the Midlands Young Leaders Society hosts the event at City Market Place with live music, a silent auction, delicious catering by Southern Way, and an open bar, supporting its cause.

Oyster Roast Featuring Sycamore Brewing | Thursday, Feb 8 | $45 | The Grand on Main hosts a feast of fresh oysters and sides, complemented by a variety of Sycamore Brewing craft beers, along with live music.

Columbia Ducks Unlimited Annual Oyster Roast and Banquet | Friday, Feb. 9 | $65+ | This conservation-focused event at the Columbia National Guard Armory offers an oyster roast, chicken bog dinner, beverages, and a live auction for wetlands and waterfowl conservation.

Shuckin’ on the Shoals Oyster Roast Fundraiser | Saturday, Feb. 24 | $25-$100 | Join the Saluda Shoals Foundation at Saluda Shoals Park for an all-you-can-eat oyster and shrimp feast, accompanied by craft beer, wine, live music, and prize drawings.

19th Annual Rotary Fest Oyster Roast | Friday, March 22 | $100 | The Rotary Club of Lexington’s event includes buckets of oysters and shrimp, an open bar, and entertainment, all in support of its community work.

Each of these events offers a chance to savor SC’s famous oysters and engage with the community. Be sure to check them out for a shucking good time and to support various local initiatives.