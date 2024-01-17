Food

Oyster roasts events coming up in the Midlands

South Carolina is in the heart of oyster season. That mean’s oyster roasts galore. Here are five to try this winter and spring.

January 17, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Oyster Roast-0030.jpg

Oysters are steamed by the dozens and are still steaming as they’re delivered to tables. | Photo by COLAtoday

We’re in the heart of oyster season here in South Carolina, so we did a little digging to round up some of the oyster roast events happening in the Midlands. With some events already sold out, here are the ones still available for you to enjoy:

Columbia Connectors Roast & Toast | Thursday, Jan. 18 | $25 | Held at City Roots Farm, this festive evening features unlimited oysters and jambalaya, with live music by The Mustache Brothers.

YLS Oyster Roast | Thursday, Jan. 25 | $40-$50 | United Way of the Midlands Young Leaders Society hosts the event at City Market Place with live music, a silent auction, delicious catering by Southern Way, and an open bar, supporting its cause.

Oyster Roast Featuring Sycamore Brewing | Thursday, Feb 8 | $45 | The Grand on Main hosts a feast of fresh oysters and sides, complemented by a variety of Sycamore Brewing craft beers, along with live music.

Columbia Ducks Unlimited Annual Oyster Roast and Banquet | Friday, Feb. 9 | $65+ | This conservation-focused event at the Columbia National Guard Armory offers an oyster roast, chicken bog dinner, beverages, and a live auction for wetlands and waterfowl conservation.

Shuckin’ on the Shoals Oyster Roast Fundraiser | Saturday, Feb. 24 | $25-$100 | Join the Saluda Shoals Foundation at Saluda Shoals Park for an all-you-can-eat oyster and shrimp feast, accompanied by craft beer, wine, live music, and prize drawings.

19th Annual Rotary Fest Oyster Roast | Friday, March 22 | $100 | The Rotary Club of Lexington’s event includes buckets of oysters and shrimp, an open bar, and entertainment, all in support of its community work.

Each of these events offers a chance to savor SC’s famous oysters and engage with the community. Be sure to check them out for a shucking good time and to support various local initiatives.

More from COLAtoday
Piecewise Coffee Co.
Business
Piecewise Coffee Co. expands and is taking over a Devine Street location
January 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A widely grinning person sits before a completed bowl on a pottery wheel, hands wet with clay.
Play
Where to take an adult class in Columbia
January 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
colatownfoodieandfun_1703430263_3264932146026689139_1277736155.jpg
Food
Hot soups of the season in Columbia
January 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
marketonmaincolasc_142890913_350395705934306_8117825324792329190_n
Food
Tour the Midlands food scene during Restaurant Week
January 5, 2024
 · 
David Stringer