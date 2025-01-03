Hot Homes: Walkable gems with historic charm in Columbia

Did you know that living in a walkable neighborhood is linked to improved happiness, health, and trust in your community? According to a recent study, walkability plays a key role in boosting well-being across all age groups.

With walkability scores of 86, these two Columbia homes showcase historic charm, modern amenities, and both are a three-minute walk from the Five Points village.

This home features updated amenities and appliances. Photo by Silas Apple with Palmetto Porch

Built in 1930 and renovated with modern amenities, this gem boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and nearly 3,000 sqft of living space.

Features: A grand staircase, two fireplaces, and an updated kitchen with granite countertops highlight the home’s character. The fenced yard includes a covered patio, perfect for hosting outdoor gatherings.

Realtor: Hart Traylor, Paul Properties LLC

Constructed in 1923, this home is located one block from Five Points. Photo via Google Maps

This 1923 Tudor Revival-style home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,622 sqft of living space.

Features: The steep gable roof and decorative half-timbering evoke European design elements, complemented by a grand stairway and formal rooms inside. The basement offers additional potential with approximately 400 unfinished sqft.

Realtor: Elite Properties & Dev, Inc