FoodShare SC: 10 years fighting hunger in South Carolina

Did you know that 42% of SC adults didn’t eat fruit daily in 2022? Now in its tenth year, FoodShare South Carolina is addressing this issue locally, with 27 Fresh Food Box sites across Richland and Lexington Counties. They’re also teaching families how to turn fresh produce into healthy, affordable meals.
2024 highlights
- 12,000 families served: Fresh Food Boxes delivered statewide, including thousands in the Columbia area.
- Teaching kitchen opened: The Columbia kitchen helps locals learn to cook produce and manage diet-related illnesses.
- SNAPonline expanded: In 11 hubs, including local sites, 38% of Fresh Food Box purchases were made using SNAP benefits online.
- 100+ recipes shared: Each Fresh Food Box includes recipes to help turn its fruits and veggies into nutritious meals. Recipes are also available online.
Volunteer opportunities
- Pack boxes: Join every other Tuesday.
- Deliver food: Help neighbors access fresh produce.
- Teach cooking: Volunteer in the Columbia teaching kitchen.
Celebrate FoodShare’s 10th anniversary by volunteering or donating.