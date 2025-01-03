Support Us Button Widget
Local mocktails + non-alcoholic drinks in Columbia

Sip on these non-alcoholic drinks in Columbia, SC.

January 3, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Try the Hibiscus Lemonade Orange Cream Soda or the Beet Ginger Soda at Hampton Street Vineyard.

Photos provided by City Social Co.

If you’re participating in Dry January — a campaign that encourages individuals to go alcohol-free throughout the month — we’re here to share four spots in town where you can enjoy creative, non-alcoholic drinks and Delta-9 options.

Coa Agaveria y Cocina

Enjoy a house-made cucumber puree mocktail that’s the perfect mix of flavor and refreshment.

Hampton Street Vineyard

With up to six mocktails year-round, standout options include the “Cucumber Mint Fizz” and other creative sodas like Beet Ginger and Hibiscus Lemonade.

Peak Drift Brewing

For a lighter option, try THC Delta-9 seltzers or get creative with their DIY mocktail recipes on social media.

Smoked

Known for its creative cocktails, the downtown restaurant also offers mocktails like the “Not For Granate’” with pomegranate, lime, and ginger beer, the tangy “Core Values” with apple cider and cranberry, and the earthy “Stay Rooted” featuring carrot and citrus.

