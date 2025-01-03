Local mocktails + non-alcoholic drinks in Columbia

If you’re participating in Dry January — a campaign that encourages individuals to go alcohol-free throughout the month — we’re here to share four spots in town where you can enjoy creative, non-alcoholic drinks and Delta-9 options.

Enjoy a house-made cucumber puree mocktail that’s the perfect mix of flavor and refreshment.

With up to six mocktails year-round, standout options include the “Cucumber Mint Fizz” and other creative sodas like Beet Ginger and Hibiscus Lemonade.

For a lighter option, try THC Delta-9 seltzers or get creative with their DIY mocktail recipes on social media.

Known for its creative cocktails, the downtown restaurant also offers mocktails like the “Not For Granate’” with pomegranate, lime, and ginger beer, the tangy “Core Values” with apple cider and cranberry, and the earthy “Stay Rooted” featuring carrot and citrus.