Will it snow this week in Columbia? Let’s take a look at the forecast

We’ve heard rumblings of wintry weather making an appearance in the Midlands this week. So, is it going to snow? Let’s run through the forecast but spoiler alert, the chances are looking slim.

This week’s forecast

A cold front is moving through the southeast, bringing winds, precipitation, and cooler temps. Beginning today, temperatures will lower and conditions will be drier. Think: mid to high 40s for the highs and mid-20s for the lows for the week, so you may want to prepare to protect plants + pipes in the evenings.

If it were to snow, Cola’s best chance to see a wintry mix will be Friday and Saturday. According to WLTX’s Weather Prediction Center, there’s about a “10 to 30% chance of wintry weather along and north of I-20.”

If you’re dying for a layer of fresh powder and not just a slushie, mud mixture, we’ve put together a guide of 10+ places you can ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia this winter. Still holding out hope for local snow? See what’s in store for Cola with our seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks guide.