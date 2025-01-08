Restaurant Week Midlands, Columbia SC

Restaurant Week South Carolina begins today and will run through Sunday, Jan. 19. The 11-day foodie event is the perfect chance to snag great deals at some local favorites — or soon-to-be favorites.
If you’ve never experienced Restaurant Week before, different restaurants offer special deals (think three courses for $35, $40 per couple, 50% deals... etc.) during this time to encourage people to try new restaurants + eat local.
Three local deals we have our appetites set on:
Bourbon | Three courses for $39 | Cajun/Creole cuisine
First course choices — Cornmeal-fried chicken livers, crawfish bisque, or burrata
Entrees options — Creole seafood pasta, beef bourguignon, or pork tenderloin
Dessert options — “King Cake” bread pudding an old-fashioned Bete Noire
MOA | Three courses for $55 | Korean cuisine
First course choices — Korean Chicken Wings, Mandoo, Calamari
Second-course options — (Includes includes rice + three cold sides)
Choose between a 45-day, 9 oz dry-aged ribeye or a 9oz prime ribeye. Add-ons for second person:
- Prime basket $29
- Pork belly $27
- Beef bulgogi $29
- Spicy pork $27
Third-course option — Enjoy a Hotteok (a chewy cinnamon pancake with brown sugar + a mixed nut filling, with ice cream)
Smoked | Three courses for $65 | American
First course choices — Seared Tuna, Pear And Prosciutto Salad, and Steak Tartare
Entrees options — Applewood Smoked Salmon, dry-aged pork chop, pan-seared scallops, or an 8 oz Filet Mignon
Dessert options — Apple cobbler or upside down banana cake
Hungry for more? See more than 12 cities and 45+ restaurants participating around town here.