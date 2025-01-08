Support Us Button Widget
Food

Restaurant Week Midlands, Columbia SC

Restaurant Week Midlands gives locals the opportunity to enjoy meals with deals from Thursday, Jan. 9, through Sunday, Jan. 19

January 8, 2025 • 
Samantha Robertson
Peak Drift patio.png

While you wait for your table, order some crafted cocktails at the bar. | Photo provided via Smoked SC

Table of Contents
Bourbon | Three courses for $39 | Cajun/Creole cuisine
MOA | Three courses for $55 | Korean cuisine
Smoked | Three courses for $65 | American

Restaurant Week South Carolina begins today and will run through Sunday, Jan. 19. The 11-day foodie event is the perfect chance to snag great deals at some local favorites — or soon-to-be favorites.

If you’ve never experienced Restaurant Week before, different restaurants offer special deals (think three courses for $35, $40 per couple, 50% deals... etc.) during this time to encourage people to try new restaurants + eat local.

Three local deals we have our appetites set on:

Bourbon | Three courses for $39 | Cajun/Creole cuisine

First course choices — Cornmeal-fried chicken livers, crawfish bisque, or burrata

Entrees options — Creole seafood pasta, beef bourguignon, or pork tenderloin

Dessert options — “King Cake” bread pudding an old-fashioned Bete Noire

MOA | Three courses for $55 | Korean cuisine

First course choices — Korean Chicken Wings, Mandoo, Calamari

Second-course options — (Includes includes rice + three cold sides)
Choose between a 45-day, 9 oz dry-aged ribeye or a 9oz prime ribeye. Add-ons for second person:

  • Prime basket $29
  • Pork belly $27
  • Beef bulgogi $29
  • Spicy pork $27

Third-course option — Enjoy a Hotteok (a chewy cinnamon pancake with brown sugar + a mixed nut filling, with ice cream)

Smoked | Three courses for $65 | American

First course choices — Seared Tuna, Pear And Prosciutto Salad, and Steak Tartare

Entrees options — Applewood Smoked Salmon, dry-aged pork chop, pan-seared scallops, or an 8 oz Filet Mignon

Dessert options — Apple cobbler or upside down banana cake

Hungry for more? See more than 12 cities and 45+ restaurants participating around town here.

