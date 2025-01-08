Restaurant Week Midlands, Columbia SC

Restaurant Week South Carolina begins today and will run through Sunday, Jan. 19. The 11-day foodie event is the perfect chance to snag great deals at some local favorites — or soon-to-be favorites.

If you’ve never experienced Restaurant Week before, different restaurants offer special deals (think three courses for $35, $40 per couple, 50% deals... etc.) during this time to encourage people to try new restaurants + eat local.

Three local deals we have our appetites set on:

First course choices — Cornmeal-fried chicken livers, crawfish bisque, or burrata

Entrees options — Creole seafood pasta, beef bourguignon, or pork tenderloin

Dessert options — “King Cake” bread pudding an old-fashioned Bete Noire

First course choices — Korean Chicken Wings, Mandoo, Calamari

Second-course options — (Includes includes rice + three cold sides)

Choose between a 45-day, 9 oz dry-aged ribeye or a 9oz prime ribeye. Add-ons for second person:



Prime basket $29

Pork belly $27

Beef bulgogi $29

Spicy pork $27

Third-course option — Enjoy a Hotteok (a chewy cinnamon pancake with brown sugar + a mixed nut filling, with ice cream)

First course choices — Seared Tuna, Pear And Prosciutto Salad, and Steak Tartare

Entrees options — Applewood Smoked Salmon, dry-aged pork chop, pan-seared scallops, or an 8 oz Filet Mignon

Dessert options — Apple cobbler or upside down banana cake

Hungry for more? See more than 12 cities and 45+ restaurants participating around town here.