Columbia’s fall bucket list

Check off each of these bucket list items to make the most of the fall season in the Midlands.

September 23, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Take a spin around the SC State Fair and mark it off the list. | Video via SC State Fair

It’s finally fall — and to help you take full advantage of the festive season, we’ve compiled our Columbia fall bucket list with 10 must-do activities:

  1. Take a scenic road trip to see the fall foliage.
  2. Attend a fall festival.
  3. Go apple picking.
  4. Visit a haunted house.
  5. Catch a drive-in movie at The Big Mo.
  6. Sip a pumpkin spice latte from a local coffee shop.
  7. Prost at a local Oktoberfest.
  8. Take a driving tour of the best Halloween decor.
  9. Shop at a local pumpkin patch.
  10. Ride the Sky Ride at the State Fair.

