Columbia’s fall bucket list

It’s finally fall — and to help you take full advantage of the festive season, we’ve compiled our Columbia fall bucket list with 10 must-do activities:
- Take a scenic road trip to see the fall foliage.
- Attend a fall festival.
- Go apple picking.
- Visit a haunted house.
- Catch a drive-in movie at The Big Mo.
- Sip a pumpkin spice latte from a local coffee shop.
- Prost at a local Oktoberfest.
- Take a driving tour of the best Halloween decor.
- Shop at a local pumpkin patch.
- Ride the Sky Ride at the State Fair.
