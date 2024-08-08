Support Us Button Widget
Here is where to pick apples within driving distance of Columbia

Take a road trip with the family and head to one of these regional U-pick apple farms; all within three hours of the Captial City.

August 8, 2024 • 
Samantha RobertsonDavid Stringer
Apple picking Columbia

Try these apple orchards within two and a half hours of Columbia.

Photo by @victoriacpetit

Summer’s winding down, and apples in the South begin to ripen in August. Here are five apple orchards you’ll apple-solutely want to visit within driving distance of Columbia.

Don’t worry, we’ve got all the in-cider information.

Grandad’s Apples ‘N Such | Hendersonville, NC | Have you ever shot an apple out of a cannon? Well, you’re missing out if you don’t while visiting this orchard. Don’t miss the apple cannon, the cow train, the corn maze, the pumpkin patch, and 30+ varieties of apples.

Sky Top Orchard | Zirconia, NC | No judgment here if you’re only going for the apple cider doughnuts + slushie. Enjoy U-pick apples, a playground, an animal barn, hayrides, and other family-fun activities.

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard | Hendersonville, NC | DYK this 100-acre U-pick orchard + farm was the first pick-your-own apple orchard in Hendersonville? Explore its 5-acre corn maze and its pumpkin patch.

Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery |York, SC | Visit this family-owned + operated boutique apple orchard located in the upstate. It’s also an award-winning Hard Cider producer + its Cider Bar is open for tastings on select weekends. If you’re looking to pick your own apples, register for a time.

The Apple Truck | These apples are coming to you. The Apple Truck — an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to eight states — will be local stops in SC.

