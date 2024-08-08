Here is where to pick apples within driving distance of Columbia

Summer’s winding down, and apples in the South begin to ripen in August. Here are five apple orchards you’ll apple-solutely want to visit within driving distance of Columbia.

Don’t worry, we’ve got all the in-cider information.

Grandad’s Apples ‘N Such | Hendersonville, NC | Have you ever shot an apple out of a cannon? Well, you’re missing out if you don’t while visiting this orchard. Don’t miss the apple cannon, the cow train, the corn maze, the pumpkin patch, and 30+ varieties of apples.

Sky Top Orchard | Zirconia, NC | No judgment here if you’re only going for the apple cider doughnuts + slushie. Enjoy U-pick apples, a playground, an animal barn, hayrides, and other family-fun activities.

Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard | Hendersonville, NC | DYK this 100-acre U-pick orchard + farm was the first pick-your-own apple orchard in Hendersonville? Explore its 5-acre corn maze and its pumpkin patch.

Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery |York, SC | Visit this family-owned + operated boutique apple orchard located in the upstate. It’s also an award-winning Hard Cider producer + its Cider Bar is open for tastings on select weekends. If you’re looking to pick your own apples, register for a time.

The Apple Truck | These apples are coming to you. The Apple Truck — an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to eight states — will be local stops in SC.

