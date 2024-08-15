Here’s your guide to experiencing The Big MO

There’s just something about going to a drive-in movie theater, ordering buttery popcorn, maybe grabbing candy or a large soda, and experiencing a movie on a big screen. Next time you want to go out for a movie, experience The Big MO.

The Big MO peach on Field 1 where the concession stands are | photo by COLAtoday team

The Big MO is a drive-in movie theater — a ~45-minute drive from downtown Columbia in Monetta, SC. Pack up your car with snacks, a few drinks, blankets + pillows to see movies under the stars. The Big MO has three different fields with three different movie showings every Friday through Saturday, and they release the double features for each field on Tuesdays via its website.

The gates before the ticket booth showing which movies are playing on each field | photo by COLAtoday team

Our recommendation? Meet up at 6:45 p.m. at Shealy’s BBQ — which is ~10-minute drive away — to pick up a to-go order for dinner. The gates open at 7 p.m. and the movies start around 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for kids ages four through 11. Kids three and under are free.

The view before the movie started | photo provided by COLAtoday team

Visitors will have their choice between three screens, with a double feature on each screen. After paying for your tickets, pull down the tailgate and set up shop with all the goodies you brought along. Walk over to the concessions — found on Field 1 — to grab some movie theater popcorn, and turn on the radio station that correlates with the movie to play over your car speakers.

Three Pro tips