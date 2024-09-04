Is anyone else craving a reprieve from the heat and humidity Famously Hot Cola is known for? We feel the buzz for cooler weather, less humidity, and are itching for a fall retreat to the mountains.

Southern Living shared a list of the 15 best destinations to see brilliant fall foliage in the South, and we’re talking through four of the destinations within four hours of Columbia that you can visit to watch the leaves change + anticipate fall.

The Blue Ridge Parkway 3 hours

The Blue Ridge Parkway stretches close to 500 miles through the Appalachian Mountains. Southern Living recommends stopping at the parkway’s highest point, the Richland Balsam Overlook, which sits at 6,053 feet and is said to resemble Canadian wilderness.

Fun fact, Dahlonega was where the nation’s first gold rush happened in the 1820s + is known as North Georgia’s Wine Country. This quaint town is full of history, wineries, and is near several U-pick farms. Read through the full visitor’s guide before planning a weekend trip.

A view from The Liberty Bridge overlooking the Reedy River Falls. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Need some ideas for things to do around Greenville? Check out GVLtoday — you’ll be in good hands. Southern Living highlights Greenville for its recreation opportunities + bike trails and recommends spending time on The Swamp Rabbit Trail which follows along the Reedy River.

The allure of wide-open spaces is hard to resist. The mountain towns of Cashiers, Cherokee, Dillsboro, and Sylva offer 360 degrees of outdoor adventures. The area also offers local artisan shops and Appalachian-grown food. (Read: There’s a getaway for every style.) These 9 different trip itineraries (created by local experts) offer tips on where to stay, eat, and things to do in Jackson County.