Culture

Go picking in these pumpkin patches around Columbia

It’s the season of the pumpkins, so we’re rounding up a list of places to go picking. Check out these patches, farms, and nurseries.

October 8, 2025 • 
David Stringer
IMG_5928.jpg

The Pumpkin Patch at the State Farmers Market has fall decor and plants for sale. | Photo by COLAtoday

It’s time to give you pumpkin to talk about — check out these Columbia-area spots to find your perfect jack-o'-lantern.

Cayce Farmers Market | 2329 Charleston Hwy. | Find pumpkins and piles of gourds of all shapes and sizes in the greenhouse beside the grocery area.

Clinton Sease Farm | 404 Olde Farm Rd. | Make a day out of your pumpkin-picking adventure and get lost in the corn maze.

Cottle Strawberry Farm | Admission is free to shop for pumpkins, but it’s hard to resist the FunPark included with your ticket to the Fall Festival.

Lever Farms | 5057 SC-34, Pomaria | Relax on the porch with a pumpkin fritter and apple cider slushie after you pick your perfect porch pumpkin.

Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church | 3050 Leaphart Rd. | This patch is back from hiatus, with proceeds going towards the Mt. Hebron Youth Group.

Pumpkin Patch NEUMC| 4000 HardScrabble Rd. | Recognized as “pumpkin church,” this annual sale has been happening for 27 years as a signature youth fundraising event.

SC State Farmer’s Market | 3483 Charleston Hwy. | Shop fall plants and pumpkins from local farms inside the Pumpkin Patch hangar.

The FARM 1780 |1127 Corley Mill Rd. | Bring a wagon, pick a locally grown pumpkin, and then paint it at the painting station at this family-owned farm.

Trenholm Road Pumpkin Patch | 3401 Trenholm Rd. | Pumpkins fill the lawn in front of the church with loads of types to choose from.

