Lula Drake brings home James Beard Award

Lula Drake made Columbia history Monday night by winning the James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, a first for the Capital City.

Tim Gardner, owner of Lula Drake Wine Parlour, shared during his James Beard Award acceptance speech, “My greatest privilege is to work with these amazing women and men. They teach me more about being a good human than any book or wine consultant could ever do.”

Gardner opened Lula Drake on Main Street, Columbia in 2016. The establishment is now celebrated for its wine list, creative menu, and warm hospitality.

This award highlights Lula Drake’s role in elevating Columbia’s food and beverage scene, attracting both local and out-of-town guests. Gardner’s passion and dedication, alongside Chef Rachael Harrison’s culinary innovations, continue to put Columbia on the culinary map.