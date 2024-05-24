Cheers: We’re celebrating Drink Up Week — here’s how to join us

Clink, clink. We’d like to make a toast.

This summer — Monday, July 22-Friday, July 26 — we’ll be raising a glass to Drink Up Week, a celebration of entrepreneurs, mixologists, venues, and beverages across our buzzy city.

From coffee, tea, and smoothies to wine, craft beer, and specialty cocktails and mocktails — we’ll be covering it all in hopes of showcasing the Capital City’s vibrant drink culture.

Now, this is where you come in.

If you own a local beverage business or know someone who does, celebrate Drink Up Week with us by offering a fun drink deal or two to our readers — say 50% off margaritas, BOGO smoothies, or 20% off a beer flight (mix it up, we’re open to ideas). Drop your deal into this form by Friday, June 28 and our local City Editors will include it in an interactive map of all the deals happening during Drink Up Week. There’s no charge to submit deals.

We’ll also highlight a few of the can’t-miss drink deals here in our newsletter. Want to make sure your drink special makes it in? You can guarantee inclusion by purchasing a paid content package.

Meanwhile, if you’re a reader who wants to experience Columbia through Drink Up Week, sip tight. Before Drink Up rolls around, we’ll be working hard to pull together a list of local drink deals and fun stories about our city’s drink scene.

We want to know — is there a local business you’d love to see participate in Drink Up Week? Forward this newsletter to them and tell them we’d love it if they joined us.

Thirsty already? Browse through some of our drink-related stories:

