Participate in a local skateboarding competition on Go Skateboarding Day

Today is Go Skateboarding Day — a day where folks are encouraged to hop on a board + start shredding.

To celebrate, local Bluetile Skateboards is hosting a citywide competition: The Capital City Skate Showdown, highlighting all the places around Cola where you can skate. Think: Owens Field Skatepark, LowBlock (the DIY park), and the newly-opened Friarsgate Skatepark.

The rules

The contest begins today, Friday, June 21 + ends tomorrow, Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m.

Film your best clips at any of the mentioned locations.

Clips must be filmed on those two days to be eligible + must be submitted by 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Awards

Bluetile will host a watch party of all the submitted clips on Saturday at 8 p.m. and give out awards. Pro tip: If you can’t make the watch party, post your clip on social using the hashtag #BTGSD24 to be entered to win the “SOOO SOCIAL” award. Click the link to see all possible awards, then get out and get on your grind.

