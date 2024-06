This July, the South Carolina State Museum is launching a new, luminous experience inside its 55-ft digital dome Planetarium. The star of the show? Our very own sun.

Solar Superstorms is a major production that transports viewers into the sun’s inner workings. Expect to see dramatic visuals of flares, solar tornadoes + coronal mass ejections (aka, the largest eruptions in the solar system).

Bonus: The show is narrated by Doctor Strange — we mean, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Heat up your museum visit