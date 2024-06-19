800-bed student housing community to go up near William-Brice Stadium

A new 826-bed student housing development is coming to a 67-acre lot at 1050 Idlewild Blvd., near Williams-Brice Stadium + 1.3 miles from the USC campus.

Landmark Properties — the development company behind The Standard at Columbia — described the project as a “cottage-style student housing community” with amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style outdoor pool complex, and Jumbotron. On the residential side, 126 fully furnished units will offer two- to six-bedroom options.

The site is adjacent to USC’s coming $1 billion Stadium Project, a venture that hopes to modernize the area around Williams-Brice Stadium with entertainment, retail, and commercial options, as well as additional athletic facilities. Small update on this project — USC will begin to solicit proposals from private companies for developing ~900 acres.

The new student housing community is slated to open by August 2026.