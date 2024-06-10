Support Us Button Widget
Doctors’ Orders: Another healthy serving of eating well at Duke’s Pad Thai

June 10, 2024 
Dr. Benjamin White
Thai food combines fresh produce, lean proteins, and tangy sauces to create dishes bursting with big flavors and nutrients.

We’re heading back to Duke’s Pad Thai for another round of Doctors’ Orders — a series in which Midlands physicians weigh in on what to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants. Yup, the craving hit hard.

This time, we’re dining with Dr. Benjamin White of the South Carolina Obesity Surgery Center.

“Thai cuisine is full of bright and vibrant flavors without being dense in calories,” Dr. White said. “Eat your meal slowly, savor it, and quit when you’re full, no matter how delicious it is. This is good advice for any carb-heavy meal, like noodles, pasta, or rice. "

His order? The fresh, spicy, and tangy papaya salad to share + the shrimp pad thai loaded up with extra herbs and bean sprouts. “It’s a street food classic for a reason — it’s delicious and filling,” he said.

“If you’re watching your carbs or calories, Bangkok Chicken Basil is a great choice, but hold the rice.”

