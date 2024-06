Did you know? The South Carolina Education Lottery has raised more than $8.3 billion to support education in the Palmetto State since its inception in 2002.

Of those funds, more than $1.1 billion has gone to support K-12 education in our state. Think:



$517 million to fund reading, math, science, and social study programs for K-5 students

$201 million to purchase, fuel, and maintain 2,600+ school buses

And more

Now that’s a win.

Follow the money