Tee it up at these Columbia golf courses

We can’t think of a better way to soak in Columbia’s greenspace than spending some time on the links. Whether you’re looking to connect outdoors with friends or you’re honing in on the perfect swing, here are 22 golf courses to make a tee time at around the Soda City.

Members only

Columbia Country Club, 135 Columbia Club Dr., Blythewood | This club offers a championship golf course, dining, swimming, and various sports programs. Home of the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion Jensen Castle.

The Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Rd., Lexington | Recently awarded “Club of the Year” by the SCGA, this top-ranked course offers a full-service driving range, short game practice facility, two putting greens, an Olympic-size swimming pool, seven tennis courts, and banquet/meeting rooms.

Forest Lake Club, 340 Country Club Dr., Columbia, SC | Established in 1923, this 18-hole course offers 6,385 yards of golf, tennis courts, swimming pools, and dining venues.

Solina Golf, 200 Indian River Dr. | Solina (SOuth caroLINA) Golf course is currently being renovated and is accepting membership applications. This course was a public course named Indian River.

Spring Valley Country Club, 300 Spring Valley Rd., Columbia | PGA accredited golf professionals and full practice facilities including unlimited range balls, large practice green, short game area, private teaching tee, and multi-tiered range tee.

The WildeWood Club, 90 Mallet Hill Rd. | A neighborhood club offering not only a beautiful golf course, but a tennis facility with lighted clay + hard courts, and a seasonal swimming facility.

The Woodcreek Club, 301 Club Ridge Rd., TKTKTK | This is a Tom Fazio-designed course with features that include a two-tier tee setup and top-quality practice facilities.

The Woodlands Country Club, 100 Norse Way, Columbia | This is a Russell Breeden-designed 18-hole Championship Golf Course that opened in 1974. The course is situated on 188 total acres. The course has hosted notable events and offers individual instruction, clinics, and various tournaments throughout the year.

Public courses

Charwood, 222 Clubhouse Dr. #2589, West Columbia | Rates — $35+ for 18 holes. The course takes full advantage of its location along a 15-mile sand strip with naturally sandy “waste areas” that create a unique challenge for players.

Cobblestone, 1298 University Pkwy., Blythewood | Rates — $70+ for 18 holes. Golfers will find rolling hills, panoramic views, and oak and pine trees on this 27-hole course.

Fort Jackson Golf Club, Fort Jackson, Columbia | Military facility managed by U.S. Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation, featuring two golf courses including the 18-hole “Old Hickory” course with 6,624 and the wildcat course playing 5,426 yards.

Golden Hills Golf and Country Club, 100 Scotland Dr., Lexington | Set in the heart of Lexington, this 18-hole championship course offers beautiful trees and lakes, four lighted tennis courts, an outdoor Junior Olympic pool, children’s wading pool, driving range, chipping area, putting green, and a clubhouse with banquet facilities, Scottish tavern, golf shop, and locker rooms.

Hidden Valley, 147 State Rd. S-32-1144, Gaston | Situated just outside Columbia, this public 18-hole par 72 course offers a fair challenge and a premier experience with 6,800 yards of secluded layout.

Linrick, 356 Camp Ground Rd., Columbia | Columbia’s municipal golf course features eight ponds and rolling hills on 257 acres.

The Spur at Northwoods, 201 Powell Rd, Columbia | Designed by P.B. Dye, son of world-famous architect Pete Dye, the course winds through wooded areas with several ponds.

Oak Hills, 7629 Fairfield Rd., Columbia | Located on a 160-acre tract of land outside with gently rolling hills surrounded by oak, pine, and dogwood trees.

Timberlake Country Club, 222 Timberlake Dr., Chapin | Located on Lake Murray, Timberlake is a scenic and challenging 18-hole course.

The Windermere Club, 1101 Longtown Rd. E., Blythewoood | Designed by Pete Dye, this course offers a challenging golfing experience with different tee positions, subtle elevation changes, and fairways bordered by hardwood trees and water hazards throughout.

Just puttin’ around

Par Tee + Par 3 Course, 3209 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia | Experience a scenic driving range overlooking the Cola skyline with mini-golf, lessons, club fitting, and a unique 3-hole Par 3 Loop

James Clyburn Golf Center, 2091 Slighs Ave., Columbia | A full-service golf practice facility and learning center located off Harden Street in downtown Columbia

LJ’s Par And Grill, 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington | Enjoy a lighted golf driving range and putting green, offering tasty food, ice-cold beer, live music, and an ice cream parlor. It’s a perfect place to enjoy golf and entertainment.

Riverside Golf Center, 1600 Garner Ln., Columbia| The 9-hole riverside par-3 course features 1,100 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 27 and a driving range with an automated ball dispenser.

Take it indoors

Player’s Club Academy, 1626 Main St. STE 300 | An indoor golf facility with cutting-edge simulators, offering virtual courses, membership benefits, and a relaxing bar + lounge.

Pro Swing, 105 Snapdragon Ct., Chapin | Pro Swing features Golfzon’s Two Vision golf simulators, providing golfers with a realistic experience. Play and compete on famous courses, take lessons from experienced instructors, or host an event in a climate-controlled environment.

